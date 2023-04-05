Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie Have a Post-Credit Scene?

This Super Mario Bros. article contains spoilers.

There’s no denying that Nintendo and Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a visual feast, especially for those fans who love easter eggs. Yes, the movie is absolute jam-packed with callbacks and references, down to the tiniest details that populate the Mushroom Kingdom and all the other colorful, magical lands beyond it. From fire flowers that sprout from the grassy plans beyond Princess Peach’s home to a pack of multi-colored Yoshis prancing around in a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo to the DK Rap and blue shells terrorizing Rainbow Road, there are tons of nods to Mario’s past adventures.

Easter eggs and nostalgia bait aren’t the only modern blockbuster trends you’ll find in the animated film, either. In 2023, it’s basically mandatory for your big tentpole movie to end with a post-credit scene or two, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie doesn’t disappoint on that front. Once you’ve sat through the film’s breezy story and the Mario Bros. have saved both the Mushroom Kingdom and Brooklyn, the credits thank you with not one but two bonus scenes.

The first scene is just an encore of an earlier gag. While the Bowser of the movie, played by Jack Black, is every bit the evil King Koopa we’ve come to know and love from the games, he’s also a bit of a romantic. We learn that he’s not just out to conquer all the other kingdoms in his plane of reality. This Bowser is also hoping to finally find true love. In fact, Bowser’s crush on Peach is what drives him to attack the Mushroom Kingdom in the first place. His very creepy plan (probably shouldn’t be showing this to kids) in the movie involves basically blackmailing Peach into marrying him or else he’ll destroy her city and kill all her people. It’s pretty messed up and thankfully goes horribly wrong for the villain.