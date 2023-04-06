Why Lumalee’s Super Mario Bros. Movie Role Is Surprising Fans

So, on some level, some fans were surprised to see Lumalee in that movie at all, much less in a fairly prominent role. However, the real surprise in this instance is how Lumalee is portrayed in that movie.

The Lumalee we see in The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being held prisoner by Bowser. Lumalee remains as cute and cheerful as ever, but his dialog is…err…different. In fact, Lumalee seems unnaturally cheerful about the whole thing. He gleefully refers to Mario and Luigi as more “meat for the grinder” and talks about embracing the “sweet relief of death.” Mind you, he does all of this with a smile on his face and a song in his heart.

It’s a pretty surprising portrayal of the character. There are a couple of slightly darker and more “wink, wink” jokes in the movie, but few suspected that one of the cutest Super Mario Bros. characters would also be the most consistent source for the film’s darkest material.

Of course, that does seem to be the basis of the whole joke. What’s funnier than taking one of the cutest characters in Super Mario Bros. and turning him into a smiling proponent of a quick death? The answer is “nothing.” Nothing is funnier than that.

Even still, I have to say that this portrayal of Lumalee did cause me to reconsider how Lumalee was originally portrayed in the games. After all, Luma and Lumalee demand for their hunger be satiated before transforming into something else. Certain Luma transform into galaxies, and Lumalee transforms into an item that is meant to be consumed. Have they just accepted transformation and consumption as part of the cycle of their existence? The Luma also have a habit of calling Rosalina “mama,” which does suggest there may be some underlying issues there that aren’t entirely resolved.

So is The Super Mario Bros. Movie version of Lumalee a hilarious contradiction of the game version of Lumalee, or are the movie’s writers realizing Lumalee’s inherent darkness? Apologies for sounding like a Jonathan Frakes Beyond Belief intro, but when you’re low on sleep and thinking way too much about the Super Mario Bros. Movie, your brain will betray you.