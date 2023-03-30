Super Mario Bros: What Is Mario and Luigi’s Last Name?

The Mushroom Kingdom is full of mysteries. Just what are the “Hell Valley Sky Trees” in Shiverburn Galaxy? Who is Bowser Jr.’s mother? And most crucial of all, what are Mario and Luigi’s last names? Do they even have last names?

Ever since Nintendo hit the scene, gamers have flocked around the adventures of Mario and Luigi, aka the Mario Bros. These characters have amassed a collection of nicknames throughout the years, but so far nobody has uttered their surname on Nintendo consoles. But just because Mario and Luigi’s last name has yet to appear in the games, that doesn’t mean they don’t have one. In this case, the truth is very complicated

Let’s first dive into Mario’s origins. Back when the studio was trying to recycle its failed Popeye game concept and turn it into a new IP — the seminal 1981 Donkey Kong arcade cabinet — the main character went through several name changes. Initially, the team just referred to the character “Ossan” (Japanese for “middle-aged man” or “middle-aged guy”), but legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto preferred to call him “Mr. Video.” When the time came to settle on a name, the team behind Donkey Kong agreed to name the character “Jumpman.” Yep, before Mario was Mario, he was Jumpman, but no, this doesn’t mean Mario’s and Luigi’s full names are Mario and Luigi Jumpman.

Needless to say, the name “Jumpman” didn’t stick around for long. Nintendo decided to change the name for 1983’s Mario Bros. arcade game. The team settled on “Mario” after the landlord who rented out a Tukwila, Washington warehouse to Nintendo of America at the time, an Italian-American man named Mario Segale. As the story goes, Nintendo decided on the name after Segale angrily barged into the studio demanding overdue rent. But just because Mario was named after Segale, that didn’t mean he adopted the landlord’s last name, too.