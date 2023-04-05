Seth Rogen Fought to Put The Donkey Kong Rap in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“He’s the leader of the bunch, you know him well, he’s finally back to kick some tail.” That’s right, Seth Rogen is lending his voice to Donkey Kong to this week’s The Super Mario Bros Movie animated feature from Illumination Entertainment, and he’s brought with him a famous (of sorts) ‘90s rap. The actor confirms as much when we ask if there was an iconic line or catchphrase he got to say as Donkey Kong.

“I pushed hard for the [“DK Rap”] to be in the movie,” Rogen reveals to Den of Geek. The rap that Rogen refers to is the one from the Donkey Kong 64, a 1999 N64 release and DK’s first solo game as a 3D platformer. The song, which was written for that game and was featured heavily in the marketing, is about Donkey Kong and his friends, and it would play each time the game boots up. Later, the rap was re-recorded for Super Smash Mario Bros. Melee, the second Smash Bros. game released on the GameCube in 2001.

“I remember literally pulling it up on YouTube on my phone during one of the first recording sessions and demanding they allow me to sing it,” the actor recounts. What he didn’t expect was for it to end up in the movie.

When it came to voicing Donkey Kong, the actor utilized his natural voice and adds that it is really more about the character than anything else. “To me, the character, the dynamic is separate from the voice. And the idea of the character being someone who kind of was this cocky kind of guy who’s secretly really self-conscious that his dad doesn’t like him,”. Seth goes on to talk about the rivalry between DK and Mario (played by Chris Pratt), which is inspired by the lore of video games, “[Donkey Kong] is annoyed by Mario, and really doesn’t like that he’s stuck with Mario.”