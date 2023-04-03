Remembering the Chaotic Super Mario Bros. Super Show

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show is one of the corniest displays of slapstick and schmucky comedy you could imagine seeing, whether watching it in the 1980s or in the 2020s. Seeing Albano and Wells in costume as Mario and Luigi looks like something out of a satirical skit show. The men would even stand out even at a Halloween party or a cosplay convention due to their over-the-top delivery of lines and cheesy mannerisms.

All of this doesn’t have to sound as harsh as it seems on the surface. The point of the show wasn’t to win any Emmys, but rather give fans of Mario and Luigi a chance to see their favorite game characters in a different light. Their screen presence may be comforting to some, but seeing two middle aged dudes in colorful overalls makes the whole idea of the Mushroom Kingdom seem sillier than we want it to. Fortunately, the game translates better to a cartoon than a live-action scenario, if only for a little bit.

A Mario Cartoon, or a Cartoon About Mario?

Mario games have never been about the plot. We know the basics: Bowser captures Princess Peach and Mario comes to save her. End of the story and we start over again in the next game. This makes coming up with episodic storylines a difficult endeavor, and it certainly was arduous for the crew of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show.

The Mushroom Kingdom has many characters to play around with, but the writers still seemed stuck in the mud often. Capture and rescue plots were repeated redundantly, and episodes were often inspired by or spoofed other animated franchises like Aladdin. One early season episode used a character named Mark Twang (a nod to Mark Twain), which shows how desperate the writers were for ancillary characters.

These decisions make the show often feel like a cartoon simply set in Mario’s world rather than one about Mario and his pals. The distinction is easy to see when watching the action, and the same can be said about other animation like Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! Other classic anime like Pokémon do a fantastic job of building upon the world of the video games they’re derived from, but the material is also easier to adapt.

The whole experience often feels like a potpourri of experimentation, and not necessarily in a good way. Each episode ended with a preview of The Legend of Zelda animated series that would air on Fridays each week in syndication. Obviously these programs were all directed at the same audience: if you like Mario, you probably also enjoy the adventures of Link in Hyrule.