Rosemary’s Babies: Exploring the Satanic Horror Movies of the 1970s

Satanic horror movies have lingered ever since (check out the newly released Longlegs), not quite as popular as that initial run but still making for some of the creepiest films of the ensuing decades. And it all started here, as the turbulent ‘60s turned into the decadent ‘70s, with the monsters of old—the ghosts, the wolfmen, the vampires – replaced by puking, foul-mouthed little girls, seductive, possessed women, abomination-born little boys, malevolent senior citizens, and diabolical law enforcement officials, collectively sending us all into… a panic.

The Devil Rides Out (1968)

While this list is about a film movement in the 1970s, it feels prudent to begin with one 1960s movie that is tangentially connected to it, although by virtue of its studio, The Devil Rides Out feels like it is from a wholly different time period. Based on a 1934 novel by British occult writer Dennis Wheatley, The Devil Rides Out is widely considered one of the best horror movies ever produced by the legendary Hammer Films. Strangely, while released in the same year as the thoroughly modern Rosemary’s Baby, The Devil Rides Out is still very much a period piece. Set in 1929, it follows the efforts of the Duc de Richleau (Christopher Lee, fantastic in a rare heroic role) and a band of allies as they struggle to defeat a Satanic cult led by the sinister Mocata (Charles Gray).

While its throwback setting and aesthetic may have seemed outdated by the time it came out, The Devil Rides Out not only remains a chilling chronicle of a battle between good and evil where the stakes keep escalating, but one of the most detailed explorations of the rituals of black magic—and the spells used to defeat it—committed to film up to that time. It adds realism and verisimilitude to a fantastic tale, and Mocata’s cult can be seen as an allegory for violent, depraved clans like the Manson Family.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971)

Yes, this is a period piece as well—it’s set in an 18th century rural English village—and it’s generally considered one of the three major films, along with Witchfinder General and The Wicker Man, that paved the way for the folk horror genre. But The Blood on Satan’s Claw is disturbing for reasons that tie it to the more modern Satanic horror films coming out at the time, specifically the idea that the Devil would find children his easiest targets. This film came out the same year as William Peter Blatty’s The Exorcist novel was published, which means the film was not so much influenced by the concept as it was tapping into the same growing dread in the cultural zeitgeist.

The story follows the discovery of inhuman remains in a field outside the village, remains that turn out to be that of a demon. The entity begins to exert a malignant influence on the young people of the hamlet too. The children work to restore the demon to physical form, slaughtering anyone who gets in their way (notably, the local judge dismisses the idea at first that the supernatural or unholy is involved in any way). The idea of young people controlled by a malevolent figure was surely all too resonant at the time of the film’s release. The film is still shocking today: teen star Linda Hayden’s fully nude seduction of a priest and scenes in which the kids assault and murder one of their friends pack a disturbing punch.

The Mephisto Waltz (1971)

Following his entry into the sanctuaries of the Upper West Side in Rosemary’s Baby, Satan found his way to the California coast with this adaptation of a novel by Fred Mustard Stewart (the book itself takes place in NYC). A pre-M*A*S*H Alan Alda stars as Myles Clarkson, a music journalist who scores an interview with legendary pianist Duncan Ely (Curt Jurgens, best known as 007 villain Stromberg in The Spy Who Loved Me). Duncan and his daughter, Roxanne (Barbara Parkins), are Satanists, and Duncan, who is dying of leukemia, plans to enact a black magic rite to transfer his soul into Myles’ young body.