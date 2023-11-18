Movie Sequels You Forgot Existed: From Rosemary’s Baby Returns to Gone with the Wind 2

S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale (2009)

Few directors squandered an audience’s goodwill as thoroughly as Richard Kelly, director of the cult classic sci-fi mind twister, Donnie Darko, and not much else. But one thing Kelly didn’t do was go out of his way to ruin his original hit. Yeah, the Director’s Cut is unnecessary, but it’s not S. Darko, and nothing about S. Darko is Kelly’s fault.

With a garbled plot, S. Darko tries to reuse as much from the original movie as possible. Daveigh Chase, returning as Samantha Darko, encounters dudes that look like Jake Gyllenhall around every corner, and that frickin’ nightmare rabbit gets new use. Annoyingly, Samantha rarely has any agency in the weird shit happening to her, unlike her brother. The twist that Samantha’s eccentric locale is related to the hep-to-time-travel old woman from Donnie Darko draws a sigh, not revelation. Bleh.

Son of the Mask (2005)

The first bad sign for Son of the Mask was that it took 11 years after the original film to come out. That’s an age gap so severe that Twitter teens would cancel it for being in an abusive, power-imbalanced relationship. The second bad sign was that Jim Carrey didn’t sign on. He learned how limp sequels could be from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and bailed. No word on how he managed to forget that for Dumb and Dumber To, though we expect the cash helped.

What sucks the most about Son of the Mask is that there’s the bones of something here. Alan Cumming is a fearless, funny actor, and his version of Loki, while no Tom-Hiddleston-in-black-leather, is pretty good. Okay, we lied, that’s all this movie has. Also we have a bland but coincidentally themed anecdote about the time we went to see Hiddleston on Broadway, and Alan Cumming was in the audience that night. Treasure your time on this Earth. Go to a play.

Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby (1976)

Ira Levin was a top shelf author, the sort of guy that published a book roughly once every eight years and made headlines doing it. Levin was a Jewish atheist, which makes his role in popularizing religious horror via his seminal Rosemary’s Baby ironic as hell. As he himself said, it’s not like he was going to return the paychecks. His last published novel was Son of Rosemary, an actual sequel… reboot… okay, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-level hot take on Rosemary’s Baby, and we’ve devoted this paragraph to this mess of a book that exists. Because the made for TV movie, Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby, shouldn’t.

Imagine Velvet Goldmine but joyless, with Satanists who act out bits from The Omen. Then, wedge in some titillating incest, and the implication that this is going to continue to until the apocalypse gets on schedule. Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett did it better. Star Patty Duke, a genuine Hollywood legend, endured this movie. You don’t have to.