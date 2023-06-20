The Wicker Man, Britt Ekland, and Building a Pagan Icon of Horror

Enter Britt Ekland

Although Lee, Woodward, Hardy, and Shaffer are all no longer with us, co-star Britt Ekland is. The Swedish actress, now 80, was the guest of honor last month at a screening of the newly restored film in London where she was joined by Robin Hardy’s family and Wicker Man fan Guillermo del Toro. Following that event, Ekland sat down with Den of Geek to reminisce—as well as reveal that only in recent years had she become aware of the continually growing stature of The Wicker Man among cinephiles.

“I lived in London most of my life, on and off, and Time Out had two of my films, Get Carter and The Wicker Man, as two of the 100 best films ever made in Britain,” the actress explains. “[But] it’s within the last seven, eight, nine years that I realized it’s a very ‘culty’ and important film, and other films are trying to achieve what it did, but they never have.”

In the film, Ekland plays islander Willow MacGregor, the sexually liberated daughter of the innkeeper at the island’s Green Man Inn, whose job it is to tempt and seduce the devoutly Christian (and decidedly virginal) Sergeant Howie. “I didn’t know anything about paganism,” Ekland tells us.

“I’m Swedish. You know, we have Midsommar and Valborg, which is when you collect sticks and things from the year and you burn and celebrate the [end of] winter and [arrival of] spring,” she continues. “But I knew nothing about paganism. I just knew it was a film about an island in the middle of the ocean where, whenever it’s cold everywhere else, everything is blooming and beautiful… I was mostly worried about the fact that I’d have to be semi-naked.”

The Unforgiving Shoot of The Wicker Man

Ekland was right to be concerned. While the film is set in the spring, and the island is supposed to be lush and colorful, new ownership at the company behind it, British Lion Films, needed to get a movie into production quickly. So filming began in the fall of 1972 around various villages and coastal areas in Scotland, which meant that the weather was anything but warm and sunny (artificial leaves and blossoms were reportedly glued to the trees to make things look more spring-like).

“Most of the locations were on the moors, and we were just walking for many, many different purposes,” Ekland recalls. “We walked to watch the wicker man burn, for one. But there was endless walking and dancing around that area. Walking to the cave, walking for the dance with the swords—a lot of walking. For me, the film was all about walking in the cold in flowing, nondescript gowns.”