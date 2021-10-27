Car Trouble: Horrifying Movies Starring Automobiles

A ratings hit at the time and a cult classic to this day, Duel can now be seen as the precursor to Jaws, the milestone horror film Spielberg made just four years later. In this case, the relentless force is a Peterbilt 281 tanker truck, its driver unseen behind its dirty windows, which terrorizes salesman Dennis Weaver as he wearily drives home through the Mojave Desert. The massive truck itself becomes the monster that Weaver’s everyman must vanquish, and the fact that we never see who’s behind the wheel or learn the driver’s motivation makes it that much more frightening.

20th Century Fox

Race with the Devil (1975)

Two motorcycle dealership owners (Warren Oates and Peter Fonda) and their wives (Loretta Swit and Lara Parker) are driving from San Antonio, Texas in an RV for a skiing vacation in Colorado when the two men stumble across a Satanic ritual in a field one night. The couples are then pursued across the Lone Star State by a seemingly endless supply of devil worshippers, as each town’s chapter calls ahead to the next and tells them to run the RV off the road.

We recall this fun, occasionally nerve-jangling B-movie as a staple of drive-ins during the mid-1970s and a more action-oriented offshoot of the “Satanic panic” horror craze of the time. The threat this time comes from a literal army of cars, trucks, and motorcycles helmed by the acolytes of Hell, and the film’s steady build-up of dread and bleak ending may put you off cross-country trips for a good, long time.

Universal

The Car (1977)

Another mid-‘70s crowdpleaser tailor-made for double features, The Car stars a Lincoln Continental Mark III as a sinister, impenetrable car that starts running down hapless victims in a sleepy desert town. With no driver visible behind the wheel, it soon becomes apparent that something supernatural is afoot. Oh yeah, the movie also features James “father of Thanos” Brolin, Kathleen Lloyd, Ronny Cox, and sister child actors Kim and Kyle Richards (the latter a year away from appearing in Halloween).

But make no mistake, that big, black Lincoln is the star of the film (four were actually used during production, with all but three destroyed), and the bits when the car is offscreen are tolerable at best. While The Car does get surprisingly nasty at times (with a couple of shocking deaths) it’s mostly cheesy fun for an hour and a half.

Crown International

The Hearse (1980)

Trish Van Devere stars in this rather fun, semi-forgotten little exercise about a teacher who leaves San Francisco following a divorce and her mother’s death to get a little alone time at her late aunt’s secluded house in a small town. She finds herself not exactly welcome by the townspeople — which include Joseph Cotten (Baron Blood) as a prickly local lawyer — and haunted by supernatural occurrences, including the continuing appearance of a big, black hearse outside the house.