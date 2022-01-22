Best Horror Movie Sequels Ranked

19. Dracula Has Risen From the Grave (1968)

Unless we’re talking The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires or Carmilla adaptations, Hammer Films rarely strayed from the classic Dracula formula of the count feasting on unsuspecting villagers (or hippies, as is the case in Dracula A.D. 1972). There’s no question that 1958’s original Horror of Dracula remains the best of Hammer’s vampire offerings, as well as the legendary Christopher Lee’s best performance as the count. But if you want a Hammer sequel that slightly subverts audience expectations, look no further than 1968’s Dracula Has Risen From the Grave.

Yes, all the familiar set pieces are still there: the Count sneaking through a damsel’s open window, a holy man who will stop at nothing to vanquish evil, and a hero who journeys into darkness to save the love of his life. But in this one, the holy man is betrayed by his own faith and the hero isn’t so heroic (or loyal to his lover), which brings us to a tense third act where they must tangle with the truth about themselves before they can take down the vamp. It’s good fun and I’d recommend washing it down with Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970), which is the one where Drac gets enthusiastic victims to do his dirty work and slaughter their square Victorian parents. – John Saavedra

18. Final Destination 5 (2011)

What? The fifth installment of a formulaic, glossy teen horror franchise is on the list? Are you drunk Den of Geek? Well yes, but that’s not the reason this entry is here. FD5 is a genuinely excellent movie that leans very heavily into the fact that everyone watching the film already knows the rules. Those rules being: 1. A catastrophe occurs (a bridge collapsing, in this case—what a set piece!); 2. Because of some sort of premonition, some people survive; 3. But after surviving, they’re then picked off by household objects until… 4. Someone does or does not ‘cheat’ death.

FD5 is a tease, which holds the audience in a permanent state of excruciating tension. Will it be that nail that kills her? The air conditioner? The athletic beam? FD5 takes us to new heights of anxiety where absolutely every tiny thing is potentially a killer. And it’s brilliant and funny, and awful at the same time. Final Destination 5 should also be applauded for being one of only a handful of films which actually benefits massively from 3D. Because what is 3D for if not to poke you in the eye with a sharp spike? It also has a really clever end which brings the franchise full circle. Hats off to you, five, you pulled a blinder. – Rosie Fletcher

17. Bride of Chucky (1998)

Chucky creator Don Mancini once suspected that 1991’s Child’s Play 3 might be the end of the line for his flame-haired killer doll. But when he saw Wes Craven reignite the slasher genre with Scream later in the decade, he was inspired to bring Chucky back by embracing the “absurdist particulars” of the franchise. From then on, the Child’s Play series would deliver some genuinely weird and oddball surprises, starting with the favored Bride of Chucky in 1998, which brought back serial killer Charles Lee Ray and gave him an ex-girlfriend to die for.

Running with the ludicrous idea that a murderer could use voodoo to inhabit the body of an oversized kids toy, Mancini added Lee Ray’s sometime-fiancé Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) to the mix. As the movie gets underway, Tiffany is punished for her hubris in mocking Chucky’s current state and soon wakes up trapped in a bridal doll she’d bought to mock him. We can only watch with glee as Chucky (voiced as ever by the great Brad Dourif) and Tiffany then embark on a road trip to end all road trips, with bodies piling up as they stoke their floundering romance. There have been plenty of Chucky sequels since Bride of Chucky, but none of them have had the success of this game-changing entry. – Kirsten Howard