One Big Skyfall Twist Almost Completely Changed James Bond Canon

While everyone has their favorite James Bond movie, you’ll be hard-pushed to find someone who doesn’t love Sam Mendes’ Skyfall. A decade after the credits rolled on Daniel Craig’s third outing as the martini-swilling spy, it’s time to look back on the movie that could’ve been. Because the rumors are true: Skyfall once planned to pull Sean Connery out of retirement. Yet 10 years later, that twist now looks like it might’ve ruined the franchise forever in retrospect.

In Skyfall, things culminated in a bloody showdown between 007 (Craig) and the villainous Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) at the titular Skyfall estate, Bond’s surprise childhood home. Also along for the ride were M (Judi Dench) and the estate’s jolly gamekeeper, Kincade, with the latter being a tie to James Bond’s childhood. Although Kincade was played by the legendary Albert Finney, the original plan was to cast Connery in the role, which would’ve been a multiversal mind melt considering he’s arguably the most famous actor to play Bond. But more than this, there are reports that things were going to get even stranger.

The character of Kincade was a brand-new creation for Skyfall. And despite knowing James since he was a boy, Kincade never appeared in any of the other movies or Ian Fleming source material novels/short stories. However, Kincade apparently wasn’t going to be Kincade at all in an early draft: He was intended to be a retired James Bond living at an estate intended for former 00 agents of a certain age. Ironically, Connery retired from acting following the disappointing The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2004, and because of that, he refused to return for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). The Skyfall producers apparently didn’t want to be turned down, so they never even went so far as to approach Connery about the idea.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Mendes confirmed, “There was a definite discussion about [Connery playing Kincade] way, way early on. But I think that’s problematic. Because, to me, it becomes too… it would take you out of the movie. Connery is Bond, and he’s not going to come back as another character. It’s like, he’s been there. So, it was a very brief flirtation with that thought, but it was never going to happen, because I thought it would distract.” The director hasn’t confirmed or denied the whispers that instead of being Kincade, Connery could’ve reprised his role as the original James Bond, or that the Skyfall estate would be a home for retired James Bonds.