James Bond Needs to Have Fun Again

Meanwhile The Bourne Identity gave us another secret agent with the initials “JB,” but this one had gone rogue—no gadgets, no back-up, no orders even: just lots of highly kinetic hand-to-hand combat with lots of improvised weaponry, the occasional bit of parkour, and the still-obligatory “car chase through a European city with far-too-narrow-streets” (because some classic you do not mess with).

Casino Royale (2006) had to appeal to the Jason Bourne fans while not setting itself up as low-hanging fruit for the Austin Powers crowd. Sixteen years later though, the Austin Powers franchise has been all but forgotten. Jason Bourne has pretty much played out, and there is a sense everywhere you go that we have had enough of “gritty and uncompromising” in our pop culture fiction. We are ready to swing the pendulum the other way!

The Case for a Lighter Bond

This isn’t only our idea either. Edgar Wright, the director behind Baby Driver, Last Night In Soho, and the not-short-of-knowing-winks action movie, Hot Fuzz, has argued that if Craig is a “dark chocolate” Bond, then the franchise is “crying out for another milk chocolate Bond.” In the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Wright said, “I do have a take [on Bond], and if they ever ask me, I’ll pitch it to them. So I’m not going to say it, but when I see some of the names being bandied around, I can’t quite see it, and they seem like Daniel Craig II.”

Even within Craig’s own run, as the films carried on we saw more knowing winks find their way in. Skyfall is often lauded as the highpoint of Craig’s reign as 007, but the most striking thing about it is that it is structurally almost a precisely played-straight remake of the Steve Carrel vehicle, Get Smart. In a tech-savvy, surveillance-based world, old-school spy work is increasingly seen as obsolete. As Bond wrestles with this, he finds the agency he works for is corrupted and so goes rogue, in the process stealing some retro hallmarks of his trade (in this case an Aston Martin DB5), before engaging in some classic action spy antics that show that good old-fashioned 007ing has still got it. The same movie installs a man as the new M and brings back the previously discarded characters of Q and Moneypenny.

It feels like a return to form—or a bit regressive and fan-please-y, depending on your mood. But what it does show is that whatever you try to do with Bond, the character is always trying to regress toward the mean.

So… That Just Happened

And now we’re in a very different cinema landscape. In the ‘00s, “a billionaire in a carefully-non-specific Middle Eastern warzone builds himself a robot suit” was seen as wildly outlandish; it looks like Dogme 95 compared to Marvel’s latest outings.