Léa Seydoux: No Time to Die Ending ‘Made Me Really Sad’

This article contains No Time to Die spoilers.

One of the most surprising pop culture moments of last year was the climax of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and the final to star Daniel Craig as 007. There’s a fuller explanation of the story and ending here but what it comes down to is that, at the end of his battle with the villainous Safin (Rami Malek), a gravely wounded and infected Bond chooses not to make a spectacular escape and sacrifices himself so that Safin’s lair and the deadly pathogen he had developed are utterly destroyed by a missile strike… and Bond along with them.

Not only does Bond resign himself to his death, but he acknowledges (via radio) being deeply in love with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) despite five years of estrangement and suspicion. She in turn reveals that her daughter, Mathilde, is in fact Bond’s child, letting him know before he dies that he has become a father. He already knew though; it’s why he chose not to leave the island. If he did, the deadly nano-virus he was infected with would kill the mother and child. So he stays. It’s a finale that to this day shocks Seydoux too.

“I still can’t really believe that that’s what they decided, that he’s gone,” Seydoux tells Den of Geek now, more than half a year since the press tour for No Time to Die ended. Back then the ending was kept completely secret until the first press screenings of the film (and even then journalists were asked to not discuss or disclose Bond’s fate while interviewing the stars of the project). As Seydoux adds, “I remember that when I read the script, I knew it and I had to keep the secret.”