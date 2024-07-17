Twisters Review: A Goofy ‘90s Throwback That Shakes You Up

That context mostly encircles Edgar-Jones’ Kate Carter, who like Bill Paxton’s tornado-whisperer from the 1996 original has a preternatural sixth sense about anticipating storms of the century. But after suffering a tragedy early in her life, she’s decided to put distance between herself and the tornado alley she grew up in. That changes on the day that her old childhood friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) shows up and begs Kate to come back to Oklahoma for a week. He thinks he’s created a new way to analyze twisters’ weather patterns and needs Kate’s third eye for tornadoes to catch one with his tech.

Once back on the ground in her home state, Kate is haunted by memories of the past as well as glimpses of the possible future when Powell’s big-hatted and big grinnin’ Tyler Owens shows up. Essentially a storm-chasing influencer, Tyler has a team of free spirits and adrenaline junkies around him to record his daredevil antics, such as when he drives straight into an F1 tornado in order to shoot some fireworks off inside it. Kate is at once repulsed but intrigued by the machismo, especially after she learns Tyler is more than just the fit of his hat and tight T-shirts. Soon the pair will find good reason to join forces as the tornadoes get angrier and more aggressive throughout their fateful week.

Twisters’ vague interest in pitting experts against social media amateurs is an intriguing kernel of an idea—and one which I wonder how Michael Crichton would’ve responded to. Crichton co-wrote the first draft of the 1996 original movie, and for all its Hollywood hokum, there was a tangible pleasure in that film’s showcase of Crichton’s favorite subject matter: believable, half-crazed scientists who offered great character bits for the likes of Philip Seymour Hoffman or Alan Ruck. Twisters, by contrast, is far less interested in finding a verisimilitude in its eggheads. While Kate is a pretty great star vehicle for up-and-comer Edgar-Jones, the other scientists in the film are fairly peripheral. The only character on Javi’s team with more than five lines might even be David Corenswet in the thankless Cary Elwes role of “evil scientist who sold his soul to corporate America.” Though that is also a Crichton and ’90s staple.

But while Twisters might lack its original creator’s occasional stabs at storm-chasing authenticity, it never loses sight for an instant of why that ‘96 flick was such a hit: de Bont’s strong eye for Hollywood story structure which in turn buttressed his massive spectacle (this was the guy who made Speed, after all). Which is to say, Twisters is a lot smarter and more satisfying than the Jurassic Park reboots at the same studio from the previous decade.

As Chung’s first directorial effort after the tiny but heart-rending Minari, Twisters has a clear sense of its narrative foundations. Kate is a fine blockbuster breakout for Edgar-Jones, allowing her to bring much of the same fragile resilience she imbued to an indie horror like Fresh to a character whose complicated emotions toward tornadoes creates an emotional through-line to the film.

Powell, meanwhile, brings much of the same proto-movie star swagger he’s been showcasing for years to a role that back in the ‘90s could’ve conceivably been played by a young Brad Pitt or Matthew McConaughey. Not nearly as intricate or interesting as the character Powell co-wrote for himself in Hit Man, Tyler Owens will nevertheless beguile audiences as much as Kate. For years many critics (including this one) have noted Powell is a movie star on the make, and Twisters might be the right broncin’ vehicle to finally put him over the top at the multiplex.