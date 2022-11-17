How Croupier Got Shut Out of the Oscars

“People like Miramax, when they saw a competitor, they got researchers to scour the worlds of exhibition places, like cinemas and late night TV, to find if they’ve been shown beyond the rules of the Academy,” Hodges explains. Though an appeal from the film’s marketing strategist initially snagged the film a waiver from the Academy, Croupier would then suffer a death blow courtesy of Reel columnist Jeffrey Wells (via LA Times) who, after another tip off from a top Oscar publicist, published news that the movie had also once aired on Dutch TV in November 1998.

The Academy was polled yet again on how to handle Croupier. Executive director Bruce Davis maligned that “granting the film a concession unprecedented in the Academy’s history was going to open a very full Pandora’s box for us, to bend two rules for one picture would begin to look not like mercy but prejudice,” and the vote was reportedly overwhelming. Croupier’s hopes for a place in the Oscars race were dashed, but Hodges, who also directed classics like Get Carter and Flash Gordon, doesn’t seem to hold a grudge.

“Having attended one Oscars ceremony as a favor to a friend who was up for Best Supporting Actress, I’m actually deeply grateful. The food was terrible! You get into Los Angeles, you get in your tuxedo, you leave your home about midday, and then you get into a traffic jam for six hours. When you get there, the sun’s burning down outside. It was a really grim experience.”

In fact, he says, he’s lucky that Croupier was even released at all. “Back then, the BFI were re-releasing Get Carter, and I went to them and said, ‘Look, that’s my first film. This is my latest film, Croupier.’ I showed it to them, they liked it, and they did a very small distribution. So the film was saved, otherwise it would have gone straight to VHS, I think.”

Hodges found that he wasn’t able to capitalize on the success of Croupier, but it certainly helped to launch the career of its star. Owen would go on to feature in the likes of Robert Altman’s Gosford Park, The Bourne Identity, Sin City, Inside Man, and beloved cult classic Children of Men in the years that followed Croupier’s release. He became a household name outside of the UK and did eventually get an Oscar nomination for his performance in Mike Nichols’ romantic drama, Closer.