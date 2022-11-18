She Said Review: A Portrait of the First #MeToo Domino’s Impact

She Said thus begins with a pale hush seemingly spreading across the culture. It sounds like despair. However, whether by historical fact or dramatic license (or perhaps both), this despair doesn’t quite creep into the newsroom. When the movie jumps forward about six months, the Times offices presided over by executive editor Dean Baquet (Andre Braugher) and assistant managing editor Rebecca Corbett (Patricia Clarkson) are silently seething but unbroken.

New correspondent Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) is encouraged to seek out stories of women who similarly feel their voices, their truth, have been ignored—and it is Kantor who recognizes there’s a long brushed over history of rumors and allegations surrounding the Oscar-winning Hollywood heavyweight, Weinstein. The accounts range from the underreported accusations of Battilana in 2015 to popular actors like Rose McGowan whose stories of systemic abuse were trivialized, including in the pages of the Times.

As the film unfolds, Kantor’s instinct to tell a story of abuse even in the glamorous heights of Hollywood, and Twohey’s fearless tenacity to chase those stories down, even if it means sitting face-to-face in a room with Weinstein, ultimately shift the culture… although the changes therein remain more ephemeral and frustrating than the movie seems to suggest.

As a piece of journalistic procedural, She Said is a fascinating and fastidiously constructed document. The subject matter obviously will have appeal in awards season, and some cynics among my fellow critics might even suggest it was designed solely to benefit from that appeal (a trick Weinstein notoriously exploited). However, there is a deliberate and detail-oriented sophistication to Schrader and Lenkiewicz’s approach that defangs such cynicism.

As with the aforementioned landmarks of cinematic muckraking, She Said takes a slightly detached and macro view to the processes and systems Twohey and Kantor pursued in putting together a chilling and yet, in retrospect, blatantly obvious account of abuse. The approach is aided immensely by the performances, particularly Mulligan who suggests a righteous ferocity behind a constantly placid professionalism. Mulligan has participated in #MeToo movies before, including the highly allegorical Promising Young Woman, but She Said might feature the actor’s best work to date, and one that, yes, awards voters will clearly take notice of. The sequence wherein Twohey squares off with the former Miramax boss, for instance, is exclusively concerned with Mulligan’s ability to visibly compartmentalize and persevere, ever with a look of unmistakable contempt on her crooked smile.

The areas where the film does fall short are likely victims of the subject matter’s recency. The close proximity to 2017 allows Schrader’s film to have an immense urgency, as well as provide modern insight into the world of journalism as juxtaposed against the movie’s blatant influences, but it also has the effect of reading the first report in a story that is ongoing. While it’s nice that some of the actual women who spoke with the Times are able to play themselves, including Ashley Judd who was the first woman to go on the record in 2017 with her account of Weinstein’s harassment, the story is not over. Weinstein is in prison now—and awaiting further trials in California—but the “reckoning” in Hollywood and beyond remains unfinished, and the systems that have been “reckoned” do not feel as wholly transformed as She Said’s denouement optimistically suggests.