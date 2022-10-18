What’s Next for Halloween, Hellraiser, Scream, Friday the 13th, and Other Classic Horror Movie Franchises

But put someone like David Bruckner in charge of Hellraiser or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on Scream – filmmakers with a real love for the franchise and the genre – and the movie still might not work, but at least there’s a passion there that’s missing from, say, 2010’s horrid A Nightmare on Elm Street retread (they have to be talented too, of course).

Of course, there are no hard and fast rules to all this, which is why each of the top shelf genre brands below have their individual highs and lows. For now, however, legacy horror is here to stay – but whether or not those legacies shine bright or end up tarnished beyond repair is the question.

Halloween

Four years ago, we would have celebrated the rebirth of the Halloween saga under the direction (and co-writing with Danny McBride) of David Gordon Green. His 2018 reboot – a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, ignoring the many convoluted and desperate entries and remakes in between – recontextualized the entire story and made it about the generational aftermath of confronting inexplicable evil, a timely and hard-hitting breath of fresh air.

In 2022, however, we’re forced to rethink that decision, as Green’s two follow-ups, last year’s Halloween Kills and the new Halloween Ends, have been utter misfires. The former was a slapdash compendium of fan service, unearned subplots, and overabundant gore, while the latter literally introduces an entirely new main character and haphazardly tacks on the Halloween elements in its last third. Jamie Lee Curtis shockingly gets little to do in either film, and even Michael Myers is reduced to a weird supporting role in Ends. What’s most dismaying is that we’re certain the brand won’t stay dead forever, but we can’t imagine how it even moves forward from here.

Hellraiser

The first two Hellraiser movies (the original and Hellbound: Hellraiser II) are considered a classic and a worthy follow-up, respectively. Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth has its fans too, and Hellraiser: Bloodline – the last of the films to be released theatrically – has managed to garner a cult following despite extensive studio interference in the final edit.

But while fans may find something worthy here and there in the next six entries – all of which went direct to video – it’s no secret that the now-defunct Dimension Films merely kept churning them out to hold onto the rights, even taking existing non-Hellraiser screenplays and grafting the mythology onto them to create the films. The new Hellraiser, on the other hand, is directed by a filmmaker (David Bruckner) with a clear love for the series and an interest in expanding upon the lore, even if the movie falls short in other areas (like, uh, compelling characters).