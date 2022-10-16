Halloween Timeline Explained for Wild Horror Movie Franchise

The first soft-reboot of the franchise has to suspend a little disbelief so that both Michael and Loomis survive their fiery deaths at the end of Halloween II. Now, despite being visibly turned into a blind slab of barbecue, Michael has a few scars and is doing fine, awakening 10 years after the fact from a coma. He’s in the process of being transferred back to Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, but upon hearing that not only has Laurie Strode died in a car accident, but that she also left behind an eight-year old daughter, Jamie Lloyd (and thus Michael’s niece), The Shape awakens and does the whole murder and escape thing. He returns to Haddonfield to track down wee little Jamie, her older foster sister, Rachel, as well as a back-in-action Dr. Loomis, who is hot on their trail.

Since mere bullets and fire aren’t enough, Loomis takes out Michael this time by shooting him up with a shotgun and knocking him down a mineshaft. The film attempts a shocking final visual that sees Jamie in a similar clown costume to the one Michael wore back in the prologue to the original film. Jamie goes on to attack her foster mother with a knife and with Michael now out of the picture, it looked like Jamie would become the killer in the following entry as this evil passes on. Dr. Loomis even attempts to shoot her before he is thwarted by the police and Jamie’s foster father.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

1989

However, the next movie abandons that plan for more and more Michael. Jamie has been in a children’s mental health clinic for months after her outburst at the end of Halloween 4; she is also completely normal despite her “episode” and is visited regularly by Rachel and a much cuddlier Dr. Loomis, if not her traumatized foster parents. Michael has also taken a year to nurse himself back to health and survive the onslaught of an attack he received.

The film establishes some sort of psychic connection between Michael and Jamie, and it allows him to once again track her down. Rachel meets her unfortunate end, but Loomis is successful in capturing Michael and putting him away in custody. Halloween 5 boldly goes out on a legitimate cliffhanger to set up the final film in this new trilogy. An obscured “Man in Black” cult figure breaks Michael out of prison and implies that he’s a part of something bigger—something the filmmakers clearly had no idea how to explain when they shot it.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

1995