Best Horror Movies Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

So you might’ve heard that there’s a Hellraiser reboot afoot over at Hulu. But if you want to see the original and still best entry in the franchise, you got to scroll over to Amazon. Written and directed by Clive Barker, who adapted his own novella The Hellbound Heart, this 1987 movie was never just about the kinky mix of S&M torture and supernatural entities from another dimension. I mean, it is that too, but Doug Bradley’s “Pinhead” character (a name Barker would come to detest) is only in the first Hellraiser for about 10 minutes.

Why the original still works so well is it’s a psychosexual tragedy about a doomed marriage between a wife, a husband, and the husband’s brother. See, Julia (Clare Higgins) is still enamored with Frank (Sean Chapman), the hot younger bro of her husband Larry (Andrew Robinson). Frank and Julia even had an affair atop her wedding dress the week of the wedding—one might say they have a pair of hellbound hearts? So when Frank comes back from the dead, after seeking still greater taboo pleasures by playing with a puzzle box called “the Lament Configuration” that sent him to an inter-dimensional hell where the flesh was slowly stripped from his bones, Julia can’t help but still be drawn to him… and his need for fresh corpses to make himself whole.

This is really a familial tragedy brought all the more into sharp relief by the movie’s riff on an ‘80s final girl: Poor Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) is the one left to pick up the pieces, literally, after her uncle gives her the puzzle box that summons demon-like creatures into her bedroom, demanding their pounds and pounds of flesh. Oh, and they have such sights to show her… – DC

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

U.S. and UK

The original House on Haunted Hill, which is not to be confused with The Haunting of Hill House, is a camp classic worthy of a watch every October. As the brain child of B-movie king William Castle, it stars Vincent Price as an eccentric millionaire who offers a group of strangers $10,000 each if they can survive the night in a haunted house. Hey, $10k went a lot further back in the day, not that any of the contestants will necessarily live to spend it.

The movie is hammy, utilizing carnival barker tricks and tropes to scare the audience, and today it’s become all-ages fun. Alas, modern viewers will never have the proper Castle experience from ’59 where some theaters lowered a skeleton with glowing red eyes during the climax of the film, which involves a skeleton rising from a vat of acid on the screen. – DC