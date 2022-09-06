First Omen and Lord of the Rings: Enough Already with the Hollywood Prequels

But On the Other Hand…

While we’re uneasy but remain cautiously optimistic about the prospects for The Rings of Power, we’re more concerned with other recent developments concerning The Lord of the Rings.

It was announced in August that a Swedish gaming company called Embracer Group purchased the rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and other Tolkien-related material from the Saul Zaentz Company (which has owned the film option since 1976), giving Embracer the rights to “movies, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions relating to Tolkien’s works,” according to CNBC. It would take greater legal minds than ours to parse how this works in conjunction with the Amazon series, but that’s probably one of the reasons why The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age only and hobbits are not mentioned.

What concerns us is Embracer saying it will explore “additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn, and other characters from the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien.”

Think about that for a moment. Don’t we know Gollum’s story already? Didn’t we see his entire tragic history in the Peter Jackson Rings movies? Are we going to get a “Young Smeagol” film? Likewise, how much can characters like Gandalf and Galadriel be mined (the latter seems to be the main character of The Rings of Power, so it’s not clear how much more story there is for her)? Is “Maiar: Gandalf Origins” on the slate? Past adventures made of whole cloth, with less connection to the Tolkien text, just seem like the kind of folly that got Star Wars in trouble on the big screen.

Character-Based Prequels Are Trickier

Perhaps good films can be made from this material (Tolkien did leave enough literary crumbs around for sure), but it still all ends up feeling a bit… pointless. Look at Solo: A Star Wars Story, the backstory that absolutely no one asked for. The truth is, it’s not really a bad film, with Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover turning in very solid work under incredibly trying circumstances. But, and this was said at the time, did we need to see the pieces of Han’s life fall into place? We knew everything we needed to know about him within his first few scenes in A New Hope, and plumbing his past really achieved nothing.

Lucasfilm, however, is going all-in on prequels—at least on the streaming side (which is the only side at the moment, actually). Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are just two examples: We know the fates of both characters, so how much suspense can either show wring out? (In the case of Kenobi, not all that much.)