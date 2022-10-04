Hellraiser: How the New Movie Reimagines Cenobites and the Hellish Puzzle Box

If you aren’t sure what a Cenobite is, David Bruckner, director of the new Hellraiser, has the answer—“It’s an interdimensional BDSM thing that shoots chains at you from an ancient labyrinth.” It sounds outlandish but is actually astonishingly accurate.

The original Hellraiser (1987), written and directed by Clive Barker, is forever a classic horror hall-of-famer. It centers around a mysterious puzzle box that, when used, summons the Cenobites— a sadistic group of hell dwellers who take pleasure in torturing their unfortunate summoner for eternity. This new Hellraiser film will be the 11th installment of the franchise. “I think a lot of things are going to hit just a little bit different,” says Bruckner. “But you’ll find that most of what you love about Hellraiser is there in the movie, and sometimes in slightly different ways.”

While Bruckner can’t give too much away, there were a few details he could share. “Hellraiser‘s one of the great practical effects efforts,” he says. “We knew that we had to be true to the practical roots in every way possible.” For fans of the franchise, this means you can look forward to the visceral and realistic gore you’ve come to expect.

The puzzle box, known as the LeMarchand or Lament Configuration, will, of course, be returning to kick off all the hellish events, but not necessarily as we know it. “I think we have a lot of surprises in store where the box is concerned,” says Bruckner. “I think the audience is going to see the box do things they’ve never seen before.” The box will, naturally, still raise up demonic beings, although, Bruckner noted, “every Hellraiser movie should have a collection of brand new Cenobites.”