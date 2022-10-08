How Hellraiser (2022) Changes the Lore of the Original

The Cenobites Are More Inclined to Make Deals

In the original Hellraiser movies, poor Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) has no idea what she’s playing with when she solves the Lament Configuration in her hospital bed. Not that the Cenobites—i.e. Hell Priests in kinky S&M bondage—care. They yearn to spread their good word across her virgin flesh, and laugh at her constant desire to make bargains to save her own skin. In Hellraiser (1987), they only spare her from eternal torment at first because she offers them Frank, the one who got away. But afterward they still try to tear her soul apart.

When her path crosses with the Cenobites again in Hellraiser II, Doug Bradley’s legendary Pinhead admonishes Kirsty: “Time to play. No more deals, Kirsty. It is your flesh we want to experience, not your skill at bargaining.”

Conversely, Clayton’s Pinhead loves a good bargain. This ties into the above changes made to the Lament Configuration. If you happen to be as lucky as the new heroine Riley is in avoiding the box’s blade during the first configuration, Pinhead appears to offer you a reprieve—provided you “feed the box” by finding someone else to be taken. Perpetually high and tripping for the first half of the movie, Riley isn’t sure what’s exactly real or why the people who keep accidentally getting pricked by the puzzle box vanish.

But as she realizes what has happened, Pinhead appears to her repeatedly to bargain, even bending the rules to encourage Riley to keep playing, sometimes by letting her sacrifice a fellow Cenobite to the box, and sometimes by allowing her to pick a secondary victim by blood sacrifice after Voight gets in the way. The Cenobites are practically like a concierge desk where they want to make sure Riley is satisfied with her service. Have it your own way.

These changes feel as if they were made out of necessity by the 2022 Hellraiser’s director, David Bruckner, and its several screenwriters, including David S. Goyer. First, it creates an actual slasher movie structure where one by one, characters need to be picked off by the Cenobites. The original Hellraiser movies were actually far more bizarre and esoteric in their structure, despite delving into much of the same ‘80s slasher imagery as the later Nightmare on Elm Street movies (also in Barker’s movies, it’s the young people outliving the adults). By comparison, this escalating deal-making in ‘22 keeps the story going in a more traditional slasher movie structure, complete with multiple teenage/young person victims.

Secondly, it allows Pinhead and the Cenobites to be more easily rooted for by the audience. Sure, they mutilated Riley’s brother off-screen, but onscreen Pinhead is supportive of Riley, encouraging her to use the box to feed them only baddies by the movie’s third act. Whereas Doug Bradley’s original Pinhead seemed to care little as to whether you were innocent or deviant, Jamie Clayton’s is helping a final girl look for the loopholes.