13 MCU Theories That Were Too Good to Be True

That’s not what we’re here for today. Today, we’re going to look at the fan theories that just did not pan out. Ones that seem silly now but were borderline believable back in the day.

Phil Coulson Will Become the Vision

Vision’s origin is a mouthful no matter what continuity you go with. Avengers: Age of Ultron was able to make it work, but they had to jump through a lot of hoops in a movie that was already busy enough. One of the biggest changes from the comic was taking out the part where Vision’s personality was copied from the “brain patterns” of Simon Williams, a character who has still yet to appear in the MCU outside of being an Easter egg in a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Instead of going that cloned mind route, they repurposed JARVIS and plugged him into the red synthezoid body.

But one popular theory after the first Avengers movie was that Agent Phil Coulson was going to be resurrected as Vision at some point. He had the same calm demeanor, and he was just too likable a character to just get rid of. Shove his mind into an advanced robot body and you have a classic Avenger reimagined.

That’s not what happened, but it still is not too far from Coulson’s actual fate. His mysterious return was the selling point of Agents of SHIELD, and while the initial rumor that he was brought back as a Life Model Decoy was a red herring, he was eventually resurrected as an LMD late in the series. Close enough!

Loki Will Be Thanos’ Advisor

In the comics, Thanos snapping out half of life in the universe was only the beginning and not a climactic Empire Strikes Back ending moment. Not only that, but using the Infinity Gauntlet had no physical drawbacks and anyone could use the six stones repeatedly without worrying about being fried from cosmic energy. That meant that wielding the Infinity Gauntlet made you omnipotent and a true force to be reckoned with.

Thanos was so much of a threat that Mephisto, Marvel’s “Satan, but not really, but really” was relegated to following Thanos around in an advisory role. He was obviously plotting to stab him in the back the first opening he got, but he was also scared shitless of what Thanos could do to him and spent much of the story biding his time.