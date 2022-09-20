The Shared Universes That Copied Marvel and Failed

DC Extended Universe

The most obvious follower of Marvel Studios’ trendsetting is what many in the comic book industry call the (D)istinguished (C)ompetition. When The Avengers came out, Warner Bros. Pictures was busy hyping Christopher Nolan’s last chapter in a Batman trilogy, a movie that would close the book on a series that only four years earlier produced the first superhero movie to gross $1 billion globally. They were ending it. Forever. The last time we see that billion-dollar version of Bruce Wayne, he’s retired and sipping vino by the Arno with Catwoman.

No corporate entity in the age of streaming and shared universes would make that mistake again. To hell with artistic integrity when IP is on the line! Ironically, one year after The Dark Knight Rises, WB released Superman in a similar shade of moral gray; Man of Steel even had Nolan credited as a producer, and in a movie that looked closer to his grounded Batman flicks than the usual heightened flourishes associated with Man of Steel’s director, Zack Snyder. Yet afterward, WB and Snyder threw that approach into the wastebasket while speed ramping into a shared universe just like Marvel’s, except dark.

2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was supposed to be the express pass to a pseudo-Avengers clone the following year: Justice League. Unfortunately, as judged by BvS’ disastrous reviews, tepid CinemaScore, and weak box office multiplier, the general public’s reaction to Snyder’s approach was bad. The reaction to WB taking Justice League away from him and reshooting large swaths of it with Joss Whedon (who helmed The Avengers) was worse. Still, the DCEU limped on.

Did it work? If we’re being honest and looking at this like C-suite arithmetic, where “IP + crossover = endless profit,” then not really. The initial attempt at a stony faced grim-dark shared universe certainly failed, although it has its admirers who call it “the SnyderVerse.” However, the only SnyderVerse movie to receive good reviews and a leggy box office run was the one that started pulling away from Snyder’s approach; Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

Since then the DCEU has been a hodgepodge of competing styles and ideas that have yielded creatively satisfying movies (James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad) and a few box office behemoths (James Wan’s Aquaman). But the lack of faith and a cohesive vision has resulted in a scenario where three actors are simultaneously playing Batman for Warner Bros., each earning and dividing his share of fans, and the new studio management is so disgusted they’ve started shelving nearly finished projects—at least if they star Latinas. Yikes.

X-Men Cinematic Universe

Thanks to the shenanigans of licensing agreements made by Marvel Comics back in the ‘90s, there is more than one Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, there are several off-shoots, the most prominent of which was 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise (from back when 20th Century Fox existed).