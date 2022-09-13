How the 1994 Fantastic Four Movie Lived On (Despite Marvel’s Plan to Kill It)

When Warner Bros. Discovery announced its much-anticipated Batgirl movie would be shelved, the news sent shockwaves through Hollywood. While the studio eventually expressed concerns the work done by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah failed to live up to “spectacle that audiences have come to expect from DC fare,” the final decision to leave the film unreleased, despite reportedly having spent upwards of $90 million on it, felt unprecedented in the ever-expanding age of superhero movies.

It was heartbreaking on multiple levels. Adil & Bilall had already proven themselves adept big budget filmmakers on the brilliant Bad Boys for Life while the eye-catching cast included J.K. Simmons getting another go as Commissioner Gordon, Brendan Fraser continuing the “Franaissance” as villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton donning the Batsuit for the first time in nearly two decades. Arguably the saddest aspect, however, was the fact it robbed Leslie Grace of a potentially star-making turn as Barbara Gordon, with the In the Heights actress in danger of being forever associated with the most infamous superhero movie to never see the light of day.

But while Batgirl may well go down as the biggest caped movie to get unceremoniously shelved, it certainly isn’t the only superhero movie to suffer such indignities. Back in 1994, a Marvel movie made similar headlines, albeit in distinctly different circumstances: the first Fantastic Four movie ever produced.

It all started back in 1986 when a German film producer by the name of Bernd Eichinger obtained an option to create a movie based on the Fantastic Four with his company Constantin Film, shelling out a reported $250,000 for the rights. However, with several major studios balking at Eichinger’s $40 million vision for the project, plans for a Fantastic Four movie ended up stuck in development hell. By 1992, Eichinger was facing something of a dilemma: in order to retain his option he would need to go into production on a new Fantastic Four movie posthaste.