Marvel’s Wonder Man Is About to Make the MCU Really Weird

So Wonder Man Sucks?

No! Wonder Man rules, but not because of that story.

Over the years, Wonder Man has been at the center of some of the best Avengers tales. Wonder Man realizes the error of his ways and turns against Zemo to help the Avengers in his first appearance, sacrificing himself to save the team. To honor that sacrifice, Ant-Man saved Williams’s brain patterns, hoping to someday bring the hero back. Which he does, sort of. When evil robot Ultron goes mad and creates his own synthetic person to emulate his creator Hank Pym (not Tony Stark, as in Avengers: Age of Ultron), the villain uses Simon Williams’ saved brain patterns to make the Vision.

Secondly, Wonder Man came back to life and joined the team at a particularly important point in its history. After a few false starts, Simon Williams fully returned to world of the living in Avengers #160 (1977). He quickly paired up with former X-Man Beast to become one of superhero comics’ greatest duos, bringing a buddy energy still unmatched by other Avengers.

Finally, Wonder Man has a weird and compelling history. Thanks to the mercurial nature of his ion-energy-based powers, Wondie changes looks, powerset, and even personality every couple of years. Furthermore, the relationships with his brother Eric (a bad guy called the Grim Reaper) and Vision keep Wonder Man in constant tension. Sometimes, he sees Vision as a brother, and other times as a rival — especially when Simon starts to fall for the Scarlet Witch. In short, Wonder Man may be Marvel’s hot-messiest hero, and his mere presence is enough to start some delicious drama.

Wait, Back Up. Wonder Man Is Vision?

No, not exactly. In fact, Ultron based the Vision’s body on that of the original Human Torch, an android from World War II who predated the Fantastic Four member. But Vision does have the same memories and thought patterns as Wondie, which means that the two find themselves sometimes working together and sometimes at odds with each other.

All of that said, it seems unlikely that any of those connections will be used in the MCU. Both versions of Vision were created by Ultron and make magical chaos babies with the Scarlet Witch, but their similarities stop there. Ultron in the MCU emulates his quippy creator Tony Stark and creates Vision from experimental synthetic flesh, leaving out both Wondie and the original Human Torch. Furthermore, the casting of Kingsley as Trevor Slattery suggests that MCU Wonder Man won’t initially spend a lot of time moping around with the Avengers.