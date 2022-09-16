Should Marvel Double Down on MCU Comedies?

The Success of She-Hulk

Times seem to be changing, as Marvel’s She-Hulk has recently moved into new territory, becoming the first sitcom from Marvel Studios. The setup is quite different to what fans are used to, with shorter episodes but a longer season allowing for the format to breathe a little easier.

There’s also a “cameo a week” structure, with different problems related to this wider fantastical landscape surfacing for lawyers like the central character of Jennifer Walters to deal with. If that sounds familiar, well, it’s not too far from the premise of Damage Control! The idea does actually seem to be working, with the execution of the show – from its writing staff to its performers – really helping to sell the idea that perhaps Marvel should experiment with more comedies.

There are of course those who have critiqued some of the creative choices of the season thus far, but considering the studio is stepping into new territory, there are sure to be some bugs to iron out. The manner in which She-Hulk has fit so comfortably into the wider universe, even with fourth-wall breaking and meta jokes, indicates that more risks can be taken. A lot of sitcoms don’t fully hit their heights until later seasons, so it will be a strong indication of Marvel’s willingness to continue on this comedy path if they were to commission She-Hulk for further series.

Groot and Thor Shorts

It’s quite literally much smaller in scale, but the chance taken with I Am Groot on Disney+ shouldn’t be overlooked. It was another attempt to move into the comedy genre, but this time using the tropes of a silent film, complete with slapstick scenarios and plenty of physical gags. It worked for the character and the short film format, demonstrating that with the right backdrop and hero, Marvel can move in unexpected directions.

The mockumentary stylings of the Team Thor and Team Darryl shorts are another example, with the very human Darryl crossing paths with the God of Thunder and the Grandmaster as each became his flatmates for a time. They resonated brilliantly with audiences, so much so that Darryl earned himself a brief cameo in Thor: Love & Thunder. These experiments work as positive reinforcement that Marvel should be able to pull this off on a much larger scale.

Is Marvel Producing More Comedies?

With the backdrop of those smaller outings and She-Hulk continuing to impress, is Marvel going to be producing more comedies? Well, right now the line-up of Marvel releases is looking quite sparse on that front, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way considering there are more unannounced projects and gaps in the Phase 5 and 6 schedule.