How Marvel’s Secret Invasion Could Introduce the New Avengers

The events of Secret Invasion reshaped the Marvel Universe for some time, leading to the Siege storyline, in which Norman Osborn (aka the Green Goblin) makes a power play that puts him in the national spotlight. To a public tired of superhero infighting and disillusioned by the Skrull invasion, Osborn’s decisive action against the aliens seems trustworthy, allowing him to take control of SHIELD and change it into the more aggressive and totalitarian HAMMER. In the guise of the Iron Patriot, Osborn leads a new team of Avengers (known as the Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers in the comics), in which villains take the place of heroes (Bullseye as Daredevil, Venom as Spider-Man, etc.)

Invading the MCU

Thus far, we know that Secret Invasion will follow the comic’s basic plot when it comes to the MCU. The Disney+ series stars Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, who have been off-planet since sometime around Spider-Man: Far From Home, working on a massive unknown project. Their positions on Earth are covered by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn), two trustworthy Skrulls introduced in Captain Marvel. Somehow, the quartet will discover that Queen Veranke (played by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke) has initiated a Skrull invasion, which has already infiltrated vast parts of the population. Together with War Machine James Rhodes and others, the team seeks to repel the invasion before the rest of the world finds out.

Clearly, the series will have some clear differences from the comic book forerunner. It’s not the Civil War that has destroyed the Avengers, but Thanos’s attack in Infinity War and Endgame. Most of the new heroes introduced in Phase 4, such as Shang-Chi and Moon Knight, remain largely disconnected from one another, not ready to come together and fight the invasion.

Perhaps the most compelling change for the MCU involves the portrayal of the Skrulls. The shape-changers made their first appearance in Fantastic Four #2, making them one of the oldest villains in the Marvel Universe. They have been at the center of numerous major stories, including The Kree/Skrull War and Empyre. But Skrulls came relatively late to the MCU and were introduced as sympathetic refugees hiding from the totalitarian Kree in Captain Marvel. Even if we can believe early reports about Talos and Soren working with Fury, the Secret Invasion will feel like a great betrayal for those who only know the Skrulls from the MCU.

What Will Secret Invasion Mean for the Avengers?

Although the timelines announced at SDCC confirmed the disappointing news that Secret Invasion won’t hit Disney+ until Spring 2023, it also indicated the story’s importance. Secret Invasion will be the second entry in Marvel’s Phase 5, coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will give us our first full look at the new big bad Kang the Conqueror. Coming off the close of Phase 4 with the mournful Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and building toward the “Dark Avengers” team in capper Thunderbolts, Phase 5 will likely show the development of malevolent forces who arrive to assert order in a post-Endgame world.

As in the comics, the Secret Invasion will prove instrumental in allowing those forces to gain public trust and placement in positions of power. As a mini-series instead of a movie, Secret Invasion has more time to unfold its plot, slowly uncovering the depth of the Skrull’s infiltration and the inability of the heroes to stop it.