Why Xbox Fans Believe the Console Brand Is Dying

There are those out there who see even the possibility of Xbox porting exclusive games (or former Xbox exclusives, as the case may be) to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms as a betrayal of their loyalty to the Xbox brand. In many cases, that loyalty is fuelled by the high cost of gaming platforms that usually limit many people to owning one console at a time. There’s also the long history of game companies pushing those competitive console narratives to advance their business interests at a different time for the industry. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough time to dive into how many elements of capitalistic culture are designed to make you feel an often terrifying emotional attachment to the products you buy, but that’s also certainly a factor.

There are a couple of more unique factors in this situation that extend beyond the usual fanboyism. Most notably, the Xbox brand has been struggling over the last two generations in terms of both the quantity and quality of its exclusives. While the Xbox brand has excelled in other areas during that time, the lack of notable Xbox exclusives has long been a sore spot among self-identifying Xbox fans (and fanboys) in the console culture wars.

Perhaps more importantly, some feel that Xbox’s lack of exclusive games over the last couple of console generations is the biggest reason why they’ve struggled to keep up with Nintendo and Sony’s hardware sales during that time (at least in the case of the Nintendo Switch). Again, if you feel an attachment to “your console” and you’re invested in the idea that its performance is a reflection of you, then you may feel that Xbox deciding to port exclusives to other platforms is a betrayal of your desire to see them win the modern idea of the console wars.

There’s also Xbox’s recent acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax Media to consider. Not only did some Xbox fans believe that those acquisitions would lead to Xbox platforms getting better exclusives (and more of them) in the future, but the topic of third-party support was a major sticking point during the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Concerns over the potential future exclusivity of the Call of Duty franchise resulted in Xbox needing to make a lot of concessions to ensure that CoD would remain available on other platforms for the foreseeable future. At the time, the popular thought was that those concessions would allow Xbox to make other titles developed/published by those companies exclusive to Xbox platforms. These reports suggest that may not be the case.

In fact, a phrase you may hear quite a lot in regards to these rumors and that deal is “return on investment” (ROI). Essentially, there is now a strong argument to be made that Microsoft believes the best way to justify the money they spent to acquire Activision Blizzard would be to ensure the games that result from that deal reach as many people as possible. Whether because of their own hardware sales struggles or the realities of the modern market, these reports suggest that the best way for Microsoft to get a justifiable ROI on their historic acquisitions would be to go beyond the Xbox brand.