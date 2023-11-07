Xbox Series X vs. PlayStation 5: Reviewing Each Console Three Years Later

My main takeaways from my earliest days with the PlayStation 5 have changed remarkably little over the last three years. It’s clear that Sony wants people to think about the biggest (and usually the best) new games when they think of the PS5. Though they have largely succeeded in their efforts, Sony’s desire to hold on to certain traditions has occasionally come at the cost of meaningful progress in other areas.

The fact of the matter is that if you want to play some of the best new games released in the last three years, you need to own a PS5. That includes the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarök, Final Fantasy 16, and Demon’s Souls. While the PlayStation team has been much more generous with their PC ports in recent years (a welcome surprise), Sony still clearly believes that the console with the best exclusive games (and the most of them) will likely outperform the competition. To date, that seemingly simple strategy has proven to be remarkably sound.

The most surprising ace up the PS5’s sleeve in that respect has actually been the console’s controller: the DualSense. While the DualSense’s various advanced functionality often cost the controller quite a bit of battery life, that trade-off has largely been worth it. Features like adaptive triggers and advanced haptic feedback really have helped PS5 exclusives quite literally feel different from everything else out there.

It’s not just exclusives that have benefited from that controller’s features, though. More and more third-party titles are offering enhanced DualSense functionality. Some of those titles (like Alan Wake 2) arguably use the DualSense better than any exclusive. Over the last few years, nearly every preview event I’ve been to has featured the PS5 version of the game on display (if it is available) or offered us a PS5 controller to use. I can see why. If two games offer relatively similar looks, sounds, and performance on Xbox Series X and PS5, then the DualSense will likely give the PS5 version of that game that little advantage that helps push it over the top.

Interestingly, PlayStation’s focus on exclusives has benefited at least the popular perception of the PS5’s graphical power. Technically speaking, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are roughly equal in terms of raw hardware power. Early on, though, many analysts gave a slight edge to the Series X in that department. Yet, those PS5 exclusives that are clearly designed to maximize the PS5’s hardware potential have also become the gold standard for next-gen visuals and performance. At a time when such things are often measured in degrees, those exclusives have helped make it easy to buy into the idea that the PS5 is simply the more powerful next-gen console. At the very least, it regularly offers more games that feel like proper next-gen experiences.

It all comes back to this relatively simple point. If you want the best exclusives (and some of the best versions of the greatest third-party titles), you’re probably going to want to buy a PS5. It’s not exactly hard to see why the PS5 has been such a sales juggernaut.