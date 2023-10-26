Five Nights at Freddy’s Review: One Night Is Too Many

One such interloper is a guy named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a put-upon big brother who’s had a rough childhood. As a kid, he saw his little brother abducted by a man they never caught. As an adult, he still relives the nightmare of this trauma every time he goes to sleep. He also feels its burden because, with his parents also now gone, he is all that his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio) has left—him plus a cartoonishly evil aunt (Mary Stuart Masterson) who is attempting to take Abby from Mike in the courtroom. It is that dire situation that causes Mike to accept the position of security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Freddy’s was this town’s go-to children’s entertainment restaurant in the 1980s. It has ball pits, arcade games, and incredibly advanced animatronic critters, including Freddy Fazbear, who plays in a band to prerecorded music. Alas, some children went missing at the joint 30-some years ago and it’s been shut down ever since. Still, for reasons that are not initially clear, the owner insists on keeping the place functional and protected. But Mike is ominously warned that Freddy’s has a high turnover rate among its security guards, and he soon learns why when he catches the animatronic creatures staring at him, their expressions turned askance. And when he brings Abby to spend a night at work, things get really weird.

Having not played the games, it is difficult to parse out which sequence or jump scare was taken from a game and which was invented for the movie. But generally much of the film’s setup and execution seems like it would build a lot more tension if you had a literal stake in the game. If you were controlling Mike’s point-of-view as the creatures appeared between the flickers of light in a hallway, or saw that aforementioned evil cupcake sneaking up behind you, there could be real dread to survive the encounter.

As an actual movie which demands a greater degree of passivity, the suspense is as absent as the customers when Freddy Fazbear jams out in front of an empty room. Admittedly, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a PG-13 horror movie, and as such isn’t necessarily going for the jugular. Nonetheless, there are episodes of Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark with more frights than this ultimately toothless film. At a certain point, one even wishes Hollywood would put a moratorium on jump scares with loud crashing sound effects, because the audience stopped jumping a long time ago.

Directed by Emma Tammi, who did fine and underrated work on her first horror feature, The Wind, there is a tangible search for meaning in this otherwise obligatory exercise in fan service. The film leans heavily into Mike’s sense of trauma and regret. However, any attempts at dramatic epiphany are undercut by a threadbare script that is forced to spend more time exploring the tedious mythology around Freddy’s origins than anything else. And it takes those mythos far too seriously.

There really is a missed opportunity here. The filmmakers could have made a truly bugnuts horror-comedy out of the concept of a giant teddy bear serving someone pizza with one hand and slicing them up with the other. And there are a few tonal winks to the silliness of the concept, especially when Abby meets Freddy and the gang, who are all impressively realized by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop puppeteering. Yet the attempt to lightly touch on gallows humor is handicapped by a script that refuses to treat the subject matter too flippantly. Or creatively, for that matter. We are instead left with a lot of stilted melodrama which, other than Hutcherson, is poorly acted while we wait for the machines to start killing again.