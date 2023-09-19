Xbox FTC Document Leaks Explained: The Most Shocking Revelations

It’s been a hot minute since anyone mentioned the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft in the same sentence. The last we heard about them, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley had denied the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction, which had seemingly freed up Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard. That merger hasn’t officially been completed yet, and the FTC is still trying to submit its arguments against it. Last Friday, Microsoft uploaded hundreds of internal documents to a website hosted by the U.S. District Court in order to help plead their case for the acquisition. It’s a typically standard procedure that soon became anything but typical when it was revealed that the documents were accidentally made available for all to see.

To make matters worse for Xbox, Judge Corley recently confirmed that the documents were not leaked by the FTC but were rather made public due to the fact that they were sent to the court via an unsecured link. That means that one of the biggest leaks in video game history was seemingly caused by the company it most affected: Microsoft.

Because of this snafu, gamers received a sneak peek behind the curtain that regularly hides Microsoft’s future plans. While the District Court website is no longer sharing the documents, nothing on the internet is ever truly forgotten or deleted. Plenty of digital archivists saved the unintentionally leaked images, and we’ve had enough time to examine them.

Before you dive into all of that, though, please note that this information is based largely on recently leaked documents. Among other things, that means that the dates, prices, specs, and other information in them may be accurate based on what is in the documents themselves but is in no way final. So while we just got a big peek into Microsoft’s internal operations, all of the specifics are always subject to change.