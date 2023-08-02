The Best Xbox Series X Games You Need to Play

It’s no secret that the last few years have been rough for Microsoft’s console business. The Xbox One never really recovered from early missteps, and it’s only recently that Xbox has seen a substantial increase in console exclusives. But the good news is that almost three years since its release, the Xbox Series X (or S if you prefer the sleeker, cheaper, discless console) is shaping up to potentially be Microsoft’s best piece of gaming hardware yet.

The exclusives are slowly trickling in (with plenty more on the way), and the Xbox Series X/S offers the best selection of backward-compatible games of any console on the market. And then there’s Game Pass: the revolutionary monthly subscription service that offers unlimited access to hundreds of games each month (including every new first-party releases). So, now that the Series X has had a few years to build its library, we figured it was time to take a look at the very best games it has to offer.

Before we get to all that, though, here are a few selection rules when we made this list:

Even though a lot of Xbox One games have received Series X/S upgrades, we only considered games released for the Series consoles after its November 10, 2020 launch. We’ll discuss some of those better upgrades later, though.

However, a game releasing exclusively for the PC prior to hitting the Xbox didn’t disqualify it from this list so long as it came to consoles after the release of the Series X.

We made a small exception for Hitman since the third game in the World of Assassination trilogy came out in 2021, but it’s now bundled with the prior two games.

Diablo IV

Much like Diablo III before it, Diablo IV is currently receiving quite a bit of flak online from fans who don’t feel that it’s up to snuff with the series’ lofty reputation as the king of action RPGs. Yes, the classes still need more fine-tuning, and the endgame could use some work, but what’s already here is fantastic, and those tweaks are sure to come in time. For what it is now, Diablo IV offers unprecedented customization options for your characters and five classes that feel distinct and fun to play.