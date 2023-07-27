PlayStation 5’s Lifetime Sales Are Even More Impressive Than You Think

The significance of that information kind of depends on how you choose to interpret it. Obviously, the PS5 outselling those consoles doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily better than those consoles. That’s a much different discussion that we can’t even fairly start yet given that the PS5’s run is far from over. You also have to consider the fact that gaming is generally much bigger now than it was 20+ years ago. Furthermore, those consoles that the PS5 has surpassed in sales are united by the fact that they weren’t the best-selling consoles of their generation and actually lost their sales races to some historically notable competition.

Even still, this number is significant. From a broader industry perspective, it’s truly incredible that the PS5 has already outsold some of gaming’s most beloved consoles in less than three years despite significant shortages and other historic market challenges. That’s a testament to just how hot gaming is right now compared to even otherwise “golden” years of the industry.

More importantly, crossing that 40 million mark at this point means that the PS5 can reach, or pass, even more impressive historical sales figures. Speaking of which…

The PS5 Has Roughly Matched the PS4’s Sales Pace (and Is Just Behind the Nintendo Switch’s)

While the PS5 doesn’t necessarily have to outsell the PS4 to be considered a success, that’s obviously a goal Sony would love to reach. Well, based on this latest report, the PS5 is certainly on-pace to hit that mark.

In fact, the PS5 and PS4 reached the 40 million units sold mark at roughly the same time. The PS4 launched in August 2013 and is believed to have crossed the 40 million units sold mark sometime between March and May of 2016. The PS5 launched in November 2020 and officially crossed that mark in July 2023. Those numbers are remarkably close, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the PS5 faced tougher hardware competition and had to deal with significant logistical hurdles that were largely caused by historic global circumstances.

What about the PS2, though? Does the PS5 have a chance of surpassing the best-selling console ever? Well…that’s doubtful. Based on the historic sales records that are currently available, it seems like the PS2 passed the 40 million sales mark sometime around September or October of 2002. Mind you, the PS2 wasn’t even released outside of Japan until October/November 2000. It would take an incredible surge in PS5 sales for the console to make up that kind of ground, but the fact that the PS5 is even in that discussion is impressive.