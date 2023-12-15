PS5 vs. Xbox Series X/S vs. Nintendo Switch – Which Console Won 2023?

Tears of the Kingdom was the star of the Switch’s 2023 exclusive lineup, but Super Mario Wonder deserves a lot more love than it will likely receive this award season. 2023 also gifted Switch gamers with the brilliant Super Mario RPG remake, the exceptional Metroid Prime Remastered, the shockingly great Pikmin 4, and an Advance Wars collection that deserves more attention. It was another great year to be a Switch gamer.

The Future – 2

I’m looking forward to upcoming Switch games like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Unicorn Overlords, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and I suppose there’s always a chance we could finally get Metroid Prime 4 in 2024. However, it must be said the Nintendo Switch’s future exists under the cloud of Nintendo’s next piece of hardware.

While that hardware is often referred to as the “Nintendo Switch 2,” we don’t actually know if it will be a new Switch or what its relationship to the current Switch will be. For that matter, we really don’t know anything about the console with absolute certainty, and that’s kind of the problem. For the moment, though, it’s clear enough that the Nintendo Switch’s immediate future is going to suffer at least somewhat due to the seemingly imminent debut of the console’s apparent successor. That prolonged holding pattern doesn’t necessarily benefit Switch owners in the near future, though there is a good chance that Nintendo will send the console out with a bang in 2024 and may even find a way to prolong its lifespan beyond that.

PlayStation 5: 2023 In Review

Sales – 3

While the last of the holiday numbers may tell a slightly different tale, the PS5 will likely end up outselling the Nintendo Switch in 2023 just as it did from the October 2022 to October 2023 period. It will also almost certainly generate the most revenue of any of the major consoles during that time.

Even if the PS5 somehow falls a few units short in the overall sales race, the PS5’s growth in 2023 has been remarkable. It is crushing the competition in Europe, is starting to pull away in North America, and continues to gain momentum in Japan (where the hardware didn’t much help to begin with). More importantly, the PS5’s increased supply numbers are revealing the extent of the demand for the console. With nearly 50 million units sold to date, the PS5 could very well end up becoming one of Sony’s best-selling consoles ever.

Hardware and Console Features – 2

While the release of the PS5 Slim gave the console a slight sales boost towards the end of the year, that “upgrade” is far from essential and is burdened by an unfortunate price point. Elsewhere, Sony has failed to make the most of some of the console’s more advanced UI features and has even reduced the functionality of some of the console’s existing features in recent months (even if only because of outside factors).