What Starfield’s Sales Mean For the Future of Xbox

What about consoles, though? Well, we recently learned that Starfield‘s launch topped the UK physical game sales charts with the physical Xbox version of the game outselling the physical PC version of the game in that region. While that number doesn’t account for digital sales and also obviously doesn’t tell us how Starfield performed in other major regions, it should be noted that UK physical sales charts are usually a fairly accurate indicator of a game’s global performance in its debut week. So far, the best-selling games of 2023 have all topped that chart in their opening week (or come close to doing so).

On that note, GamesIndustry.biz’s Christopher Dring recently reported that Starfield’s debut physical sales in the UK were below some of 2023’s biggest games (specifically, Hogwarts Legacy, Tears of the Kingdom, Jedi Survivor, Final Fantasy 16, and Dead Island 2). On the surface, that probably sounds pretty bad. However, Xbox physical sales (especially in the UK) have not only historically been lower than the competition, but as Dring notes, Starfield‘s early sales are roughly equal to Diablo 4‘s early sales (another 2023 blockbuster that relied mostly on its digital performance). Of course, most of those games that ranked ahead of Starfield were also available on multiple major platforms whereas Starfield is currently only available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Furthermore, Starfield is the only one of those games that doesn’t belong to a major franchise or established IP.

However, the platform that matters most when we talk about Starfield’s sales is also the platform that we have virtually no official “sales” information about: Xbox Game Pass.

Not only do digital sales make up the vast majority of sales for most modern major games (80%+, in some cases), but Game Pass throws a sizeable wrench into an already complex distribution market. Right now, you can play Starfield on either the Xbox or PC version of Game Pass. While we do not know how many of those 6 million Starfield users played the game via those subscription services during its debut period, it was widely suspected that many of Game Pass’ reported 25 million+ subscribers would try Starfield via the service at some point. More importantly, there were some “fears” that the majority of people who eventually play Starfield may do so via Game Pass rather than by actually purchasing the game.

And that is why Starfield’s sales are so impressive. As of the time of this writing, none of the other best-selling games of 2023 were available via Game Pass on day one. Many gamers logically assumed that any game that is available on Game Pass will likely sell significantly fewer copies than a retail release not available via such services. Microsoft recently quietly confirmed as much in a report related to the Activision Blizzard acquisition in which the company admitted that games typically see a decline in their base sales “twelve months following their addition on Game Pass.” Yet, Starfield not only managed to shoot up the Steam sales and player charts (which, again, do not account for Game Pass) but performed exceptionally well in a region where physical Xbox titles historically lag behind the competition.

While Microsoft obviously did not acquire ZeniMax solely for Starfield’s exclusivity, Starfield was seen as a milestone release for both that acquisition and Xbox’s general strategy. After all, if Starfield struggled out of the gate, then many would have rightfully questioned the value of the acquisition, the decision to make Starfield an Xbox exclusive, and the decision to make the biggest Xbox exclusive in years available via Game Pass on day one.