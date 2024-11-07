The Sega Dreamcast Is Even Better Than You Remember 25 Years Later

Fighting game fans will be quick to remind you: it’s somehow been 25 years since the release of the last Fatal Fury, the fan-favorite series from SNK. Despite being fondly remembered, the last installment in the series, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, has never received a follow up despite being a hit with fans and the fact that characters from the Fatal Fury franchise have continued to appear in other fighting game series. That’s why it’s so exciting that a new sequel, titled City of the Wolves, is finally releasing in 2025. And we got to play it at Summer Game Fest earlier this year!

Ahead of the game’s launch next April, POWER-UP host Sam Stone went hands-on with the game and had the chance to speak with the team of developers behind the series’ revival. We got the details on what’s new in this installment, how the franchise is evolving as a whole, and what it offers both longtime fans, and new ones jumping into the series for the first time.

Fun fact: the last Fatal Fury game released in 1999 on the very underrated Sega Dreamcast, which also turned 25 this year, a milestone that immediately makes us nostalgic for one of the most underrated video game consoles ever released. Sam and Games Editor Matthew Byrd look back at the console’s best moments, why it was so ahead of its time, and why it was ultimately the final home console Sega ever released. Yes, it’s an episode jam-packed with nostalgia! Watch below.

