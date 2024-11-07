The Sega Dreamcast Is Even Better Than You Remember 25 Years Later
POWER-UP looks back at 25 years of the Sega Dreamcast and why it's still such a great console. Plus, an inside look at the next installment in the Fatal Fury series!
Fighting game fans will be quick to remind you: it’s somehow been 25 years since the release of the last Fatal Fury, the fan-favorite series from SNK. Despite being fondly remembered, the last installment in the series, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, has never received a follow up despite being a hit with fans and the fact that characters from the Fatal Fury franchise have continued to appear in other fighting game series. That’s why it’s so exciting that a new sequel, titled City of the Wolves, is finally releasing in 2025. And we got to play it at Summer Game Fest earlier this year!
Ahead of the game’s launch next April, POWER-UP host Sam Stone went hands-on with the game and had the chance to speak with the team of developers behind the series’ revival. We got the details on what’s new in this installment, how the franchise is evolving as a whole, and what it offers both longtime fans, and new ones jumping into the series for the first time.
Fun fact: the last Fatal Fury game released in 1999 on the very underrated Sega Dreamcast, which also turned 25 this year, a milestone that immediately makes us nostalgic for one of the most underrated video game consoles ever released. Sam and Games Editor Matthew Byrd look back at the console’s best moments, why it was so ahead of its time, and why it was ultimately the final home console Sega ever released. Yes, it’s an episode jam-packed with nostalgia! Watch below.
Want to dive into even more about Sega Dreamcast history after watching the episode? Check out our look back at the games that defined the console as well as the Dreamcast titles that were ahead of their time. Finally, we ranked the very best Dreamcast games of all time here.
This episode is powered by Razer. In a special PC Gaming segment, Sam talks about how Razer’s free apps, Cortex and Axon, have leveled up his gaming experience, from decking out his machine with the perfect customized wallpaper to boosting the performance of his favorite games. Learn how Cortex can solve many of PC gaming’s most annoying problems here. And if you’re ready to power up the look and feel of your rig, check out our deep dive into Axon here.
Every episode of POWER-UP is available on the Den of Geek YouTube channel and denofgeek.com as well as in audio form on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Now, sit back, plug in, and POWER-UP!
For business inquiries regarding POWER-UP, contact:
Chris Longo, Director of Editorial and Partnerships, clongo@denofgeek.com
Matthew Sullivan-Pond, Publisher, msullivan@denofgeek.com
For media inquiries, contact:
John Saavedra, Executive Producer, jsaavedra@denofgeek.com