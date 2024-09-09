The Games That Defined the Sega Dreamcast

For a moment, it looked like their gamble would pay off. On a purely technical level, Soulcalibur put every other console fighting game (and most other console games) to shame. It was the kind of undeniable stunning visual achievement that is becoming increasingly hard to come by in the early days of new hardware. Beyond its stunning looks, it was one of the first undeniable arcade perfect (perhaps even “arcade better”) games in console history. It’s one of the best examples of how Sega convincingly portrayed the Dreamcast to be miles ahead of the competition early into the console’s lifespan.

Sonic Adventure (1999)

It’s not exactly a surprise that Sega decided to launch the Dreamcast with a little help from a new Sonic game. What is surprising is that Sega used that new console as an excuse to produce the most ambitious 3D Sonic game yet and managed to deliver an experience that is significantly better than the majority of 3D Sonic games released since.

Yes, part of the magic of Sonic Adventure can be attributed to its technical excellence and the ways it so perfectly showcased the Dreamcast’s rich visual capabilities. Yet, this really was a nearly perfect blend of both “Sonic” and “Adventure” in terms of how this game combined high-speed movements with the more open, collecting-based gameplay elements seen in other 3D platformers of the era. It looked like the start of a bright new era for Sonic titles. Much like the Dreamcast itself, though, the clouds were already gathering.

ChuChu Rocket! (1999)

ChuChu Rocket! was the first Dreamcast game to support online play. In fact, the title was designed as a way to test the console’s online functionality and allow Sega’s developers to lay the foundation for more ambitious projects to come. In the process, the ChuChu Rocket! team happened to create a devilishly addictive multiplayer puzzle title.

ChuChu Rocket! was as simple as it needed to be to help convince people that the Dreamcast’s wheels wouldn’t fall off once you took it online and deep enough to keep you coming back for more. The biggest thing this game of direction and misdirection lacked was a more modern digital distribution strategy. If there was an Xbox Live Arcade-like system widely available at the time (beyond the PAL’s Dreamarena service), more Dreamcast owners probably would have given this game the shot it deserved.

Crazy Taxi (2000)

Crazy Taxi is a strange beast. In many ways, it represents the kind of arcade-like title that Sega historically emphasized even as the console industry was clearly moving in wildly different directions. On the other hand, it was such a fucking blast to play and such a joy to look at and listen to that it’s kind of hard to fault it despite its inherent simplicity.