Sega Dreamcast Games That Were Way Ahead of Their Time

ChuChu Rocket!

Partially a trial run for the online functionality Phantasy Star Online would later rely on, and partially a way to ruin your friendships with the toss of a cat, ChuChu Rocket is still a frustratingly addictive puzzle game. Simple to play and adorable to look at, it’s also easy to suck at this game so hard you’ll hold a grudge about it for twenty years. And then play it again. And not improve at all.

It plays a little like Lemmings. The ChuChu mice run around witlessly until you set up paths for them with a simple set of arrow tiles. Unfortunately, there are also KapuKapu cats, and they’re out to ruin the ChuChus’ day. In multiplayer, the goal is to rescue as many mice as you can while shifting the cats into opposing sections. For a generation of console gamers, ChuChu Rocket! offered their first real taste of an online game that not only ran smoothly on some pretty basic technology but was incredibly fun to play. Like Phantasy Star, you can still enjoy this Dreamcast multiplayer experience on private servers today. Alternatively, you can always grab the GameBoy Advance remake (if you can find it).

D2

It’s the turn of the century, and a visionary game designer has the idea to create a digital actor to star in multiple projects. No, it’s not Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, and it’s not 2001. It was 1995, when Kenji Eno and his Warp gaming company introduced “Laura” in an interactive FMV horror game called D. Released on multiple platforms, including the Sega Genesis, it was a moderate success. In 1999, Laura arrived on the Dreamcast for D2 with a new story that fans of the Alan Wake universe might find compelling.

D2 is a survival game with multiple interesting tweaks. Laura needs to hunt to recover her health, and the game even keeps track of your hunting kills like a more traditional arcade hunting game. D2 also features a primitive camera mode, and plenty of Myst-like puzzle areas. Put it all together, and you have a cosmic horror experience with more than a few hints of John Carpenter’s The Thing. While D2‘s brand of cinematic scares and diverse gameplay is no longer unique, Eno’s games broke ground for creators like SWERY and Sam Lake, concept creator of the Alan Wake franchise.

Sonic Adventure

It’s odd to honor a Sonic game for being ahead of its time. The franchise slammed into a ton of ring-dispatching roadblocks over the decades, and even Sonic Frontiers is barely okay. But we have two things to keep this speedy blue hedgehog beloved in our hearts. One is Ben Schwartz’s voice in a pair of damn good movies, and the other is the one time Sega actually nailed a fresh take on Sonic right out of the gate.

Sonic started life as an energetic 2D platformer anyone could get addicted to, quickly enshrining the little guy as Sega’s best-known mascot. Sonic Adventure scaled some of the series’ best ideas into 3D, while adding entirely new concepts like open-world hub zones, RPG elements, and a deeply distracting Chao virtual pet activity that turned the Dreamcast’s VMU memory cards into a Tamagotchi app. Maybe it wasn’t as revolutionary as Super Mario 64, but Sonic Adventure showed another path for 3D platformer games that other titles certainly followed closely even if Sega themselves did not. Let’s get that energy back, Sega.