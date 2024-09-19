Razer Cortex Is the Solution to PC Gaming’s Most Frustrating Problems

This article is presented by

As any PC gamer knows, it’s very easy to spend more time maintaining your machine than actually playing the games you bought it for. Thankfully, there’s a better way to maintain your expensive gaming hardware without all of the hassle and extra time investment.

Razer Cortex is a one-stop app that can address all of PC gaming’s biggest pain points, from optimizing individual games for the best possible performance on your machine to keeping background activity in check while you play. But Cortex is also much more than an optimization tool. This Razer software also helps you keep track of what’s in your game library across all of your launchers, leaving you more time to work through that ever-growing game backlog. And if you’re looking for the best game deals across the internet, Cortex has you covered there too.

PC Gaming is more than just a hobby—it’s a way of life. But for some gamers, it may also mean endless tinkering with their PC to get the ultimate gaming experience. It doesn’t have to be that way, though.



Cortex doesn’t cost a dime and you don’t even need to own any of Razer’s hardware or peripherals to run this software. Let’s dive into five common PC gaming problems that Razer Cortex can solve for you right now.