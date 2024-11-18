The Ultimate Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Adventure Feels Like the Real Thing

Few video game franchises have pushed the boundaries of what the medium can do more than the Microsoft Flight Simulator series. Since it launched on PC in 1982, Microsoft Flight Simulator has been one of the chief innovators in the industry in terms of both presentation and the technological feats required to make a realistic flight simulator tick. And the latest 2024 installment takes things to a whole other level!

In our very first POWER-UP Adventure Mode episode, host Sam Stone hopped over to the Grand Canyon to not only play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 but to do some real-life flying of his own. That’s right, Sam got into the cockpit of a real G2+ Vision Jet and took the aircraft for a spin, and we’ve got footage of the insane views from thousands of feet above the Grand Canyon. But even if you don’t have the luxury of flying your own plane, Microsoft Flight Simulator is as close to the real thing as you can get, as Sam discovered in his hands-on time with the game. Tune into the episode to hear his thoughts on the latest installment in the seminal franchise, which is out Nov. 19 on Xbox consoles and PC. And if you want to read an extended version of Sam’s impressions, check that out here.

PLUS! Get ready for a Bonus Level interview later in the show with executive producers Tim Miller and Dave Wilson (you may know them as the creative duo behind Love, Death + Robots), as they talk to us about the making of Prime Video’s Secret Level, a video game adaptation unlike any you’ve ever seen before! Watch this jam-packed episode below:

This episode is powered by Razer. In a special PC Gaming segment, Sam sits down for a chat with Dwight Kwok, Global Head of Growth for Razer Software, who not only takes us through the most exciting features users will find on both Razer Cortex and Razer Axon, but also what the future has in store for this revolutionary software. Want to learn more? We broke down how Cortex can solve many of PC gaming’s most annoying problems here. And if you’re ready to power up the look and feel of your rig, check out our deep dive into Axon here.