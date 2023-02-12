Hogwarts Legacy’s Sense of Adventure Elevates It Over Monotonous Open-World Titles

Many (though certainly not all) open-world games are practically sold on the idea of letting you do pretty much whatever you want as soon as you want to do it. They give you access to a massive playground and all the toys you could ever want before sending you off to make your own adventure. Some restrictions often apply (gated areas, unlockable abilities, etc.), but many modern open-world games want you to say “look at all of this stuff” as soon as possible in order to justify their increasingly higher budgets and increasingly larger price tags.

Hogwarts Legacy takes a slightly different approach to that setup. Actually, when you first start the game, you may be surprised by how much you seemingly can’t do. You can’t really leave the castle, you can’t fly on a broom, you can’t use many spells, and you can’t even properly level up your character.

In many cases, you won’t unlock the ability to do some of those things until you’ve spent a few (or significantly more) hours with the game. Yet, you’ll be aware of the existence of many of those mechanics pretty much right away. For instance, you’ll immediately see that you can unlock certain doors, but you’ll have to go through much of the game without the ability to do so.

In the wrong hands, that approach could have easily frustrated the Veruca Salt gamers of the world who want it now. In Hogwarts Legacy, though, that restraint pays off in some remarkable ways.

When you finally get your own broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you feel a sense of exhilaration and freedom that wasn’t achievable before. When you finally get to capture beasts and raise them in the Room of Requirement, you start to reexamine the significance of elements of the game you only previously offered a passing glance at. When you finally unlock the World Map in Hogwarts Legacy, your jaw will drop at the sheer scope of the experience compared to what already felt like a pretty sizable title.

The magic trick behind that last reveal is the same magic that makes much of the rest of the game work as well as it does. Hogwarts Legacy certainly isn’t bigger than many modern open-world titles, but it feels so much bigger than those games because the developers chose to exercise degrees of restraint. There are numerous milestone discoveries in Hogwarts Legacy, and most of them make the game feel so much larger and more alive than it did before.