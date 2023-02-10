Hogwarts Legacy: How to Solve Every Puzzle Door

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Open the Puzzle Doors

Just so everyone is on the same page, here’s a look at the doors I mean when I say “Puzzle Doors:”

You’ll encounter many of these doors throughout the game. While each is slightly different, they all sport a few key features. Namely, each reveals two triangle-and-circle diagrams when you interact with them, each includes a few seemingly random numbers, and each is surrounded by some pictures of various animals/creatures. They are also flanked by two circular “switches” that allow you to choose between the same creature portraits seen on the doors.

You may think that you need to somehow match those symbols on the walls to the symbols on the diagrams, but it’s a little more complicated than that. Actually, these doors are essentially elaborate math puzzles.

To give you a better idea of what I’m talking about, here’s an example of one of the puzzle doors you’ll run into in the game.

What you’re basically trying to do is find which number needs to go into the “?” and “??” spots in order to make the numbers in the outer circle add up to the number in the inner circle. So, for the bottom diagram, we see 0, 1, ??, and a 4 in the middle. Essentially, ?? is the number that will allow the numbers on the outside to add up to the middle number. In that instance, ?? is “3.”

Here’s where things get tricky. While you’d think that you just need to swap the nearby ?? switch to a 3, you’ll notice that those switches only allow you to swap between the pictures of creatures you see around the door. Similarly, you’ll notice that the diagram on top features a picture of a snake rather than a number. As you probably guessed, those creatures are meant to represent numbers.