Hogwarts Legacy Tips: Hidden Mechanics The Game Doesn’t Teach You

By completing the Trials of Merlin spread throughout the world, you gradually unlock additional inventory spaces. You get your first upgrade after completing two Trials, and more upgrades follow at increasingly larger progression intervals. All told, you can unlock up to 40 additional inventory spaces by completing every Trial of Merlin in the game.

Please note that you do need to claim your rewards from the “Challenges” menu in order to unlock your additional inventory spaces. Actually, that’s true of all Challenge rewards. If you just leave them sitting there, the rewards will not automatically be added to your character/inventory.

Additional Spell Slots Are Unlocked Via Talents

At the beginning of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be limited to four active spell slots. Once all of those slots are full (which doesn’t take long), you’ll need to swap out your current spells in order to use new ones. It gets very annoying, very fast.

Thankfully, you can acquire additional spell slots by spending Talent points (once Talents are unlocked via the main quest). You can only quickly access four spells at a time, but you’ll at least be able to quickly swap between four sets of four selectable spells once you’ve unlocked additional slots.

The only catch is that you do need to spend available Talent Points in order to unlock those additional spots rather than using them to purchase character upgrades. That brings us to our next tip…

You Can Run Out of Talent Points

The moment you unlock Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy is the moment your character-building options really start to open up. That moment is made that much better by the fact that you automatically receive additional Talent Points to spend (based on the level you’re at when you unlock that mechanic).