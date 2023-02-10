Hogwarts Legacy Cast: Every Main Character and Voice Actor

Player Character – Voiced by Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething

The player character is, obviously, the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy. Even though they are the same age as a fifth-year student, in truth they are just starting their wizarding classes. To add to the unusual circumstances, the protagonist also has a connection to ancient magic nobody else alive shares.

Since the player character serves as a player surrogate, players can customize their appearance, personality, and voice. Gamers can pick either a more masculine voice, played by Sebastian Croft, or a feminine one, portrayed by Amelia Gething. Croft is a BAFTA-nominated actor, who most audiences probably recognize as Ben Hope in Heartstopper and a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. While Hogwarts Legacy is his first video game role, Croft has some voice acting experience, as he was Anne’s Peter in Where is Anne Frank. Gething, meanwhile, has a lot less experience. She only has three acting credits to her name: Ursula Pole in The Spanish Princess, Anne Bronte in Emily, and herself in The Amelia Gething Complex.

Professor Matilda Weasley – Voiced by Lesley Nicol

The Weasley name is well-known among Harry Potter fans, as Ron Weasley was Harry’s first friend at Hogwarts. And Harry also married Ron’s sister, Ginny Weasley, at the end of the final book. Hogwarts Legacy’s Professor Matilda Weasley is an ancestor to the modern Weasleys, and in the game, she teaches Transfiguration and serves as Deputy Headmistress. Professor Weasley will help the protagonist get started with a Wizard’s Field Guide and the Room of Requirement.

Professor Weasley is voiced by Lesley Nicol, an actress with a long and prolific career. She continues to play Mrs. Patmore in Downton Abbey and its movies, and Ms. Nicol was also Mrs. Beaver in the 1988 The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe miniseries. More recently, Nicol played Connie Butcher in The Boys. Nicol also has quite the voice acting resume, as she played Winsome Witch in Jellystone, Pip in Doc McStuffins, and several characters in the Animaniacs reboot.

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black – Voiced by Simon Pegg

Black is another surname of Harry Potter renown, as Sirius Black III is Harry Potter’s godfather. His ancestor, Phineas Nigellus Black, served as the headmaster of Hogwarts in the 1890s. In Sirius’ own words, Phineas was the “least popular Headmaster Hogwarts ever had,” and now players will get to see how he earned that reputation firsthand. Perhaps it will have something to do with his pompous personality?

In Hogwarts Legacy, Headmaster Black is voiced by actor and comedian Simon Pegg. You’ve probably heard of him. The man has starred in some of the greatest comedy movies ever produced, including the Cornetto Trilogy of Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, and The World’s End. Hogwarts Legacy will mark Pegg’s seventh video game role.