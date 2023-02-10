Hogwarts Legacy Timeline Explained: When Does the Game Take Place?

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

Hogwarts Legacy is every die-hard Harry Potter fan’s dream come true. The game allows players to create their own Hogwarts students, wander around the school and its surrounding areas, learn magic spells, and embark upon various adventures. Unlike previous Harry Potter titles, this game also doesn’t hide progress behind a paywall and the image of a plant strangling a child. Just don’t go into Hogwarts Legacy expecting to encounter anyone you recognize. Well, unless you are a huge Harry Potter lore hound, that is.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s, specifically the 1890s (via a PlayStation State of Play video). This time period was probably chosen so players could see a Goblin Rebellion firsthand. While not crucial to the story, these events were occasionally brought up during the odd chapter that mentioned the History of Magic class. Readers might remember a few infamous rebellion leaders such as Urg the Unclean. While Urg is mentioned in Hogwarts Legacy, players instead have to contend with a new goblin dissident, Ranrok.

Since Hogwarts Legacy takes place a good hundred years or so before the birth of Harry Potter, almost nobody from the books or movies makes an appearance (the ghosts Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Binns serve as two notable exceptions). While the Sorting Hat is technically just an enchanted piece of clothing and not a “character,” it also shows up in Hogwarts Legacy (albeit with 100 fewer years of wear and tear).