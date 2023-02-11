Hogwarts Legacy: Best and Most Powerful Character Builds

When you receive that quest is another matter entirely. While you do need to be at least Level 5 to access Hogwarts Legacy‘s Talent system, you can (and probably will) unlock it much later than that.

Thankfully, the game uses a “catch-up” mechanic. So, if you unlock Talents at Level 10 and you start earning Talent Points at Level 5, you will automatically receive 5 Talent Points to spend once that system is unlocked. In other words, there’s no need to rush to unlock your Talents. It all works out in the end.

What Is The Level Cap and Max Number of Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy?

The level cap in Hogwarts Legacy is 40. Since you start earning Talent Points at Level 5, that means you can only earn 35 Talent Points in the course of a single playthrough.

The bad news is that there are 48 available Talents in Hogwarts Legacy. That means that you need to identify the 13 Talents you don’t want when you’re planning on building your character.

Furthermore, it will probably take you significantly longer to unlock those last 10 Talent Points than it took you to get the first 25 or so. That’s why the builds below feature “Essential Talents,” but still leave a little room open for how you want to spend some of your remaining points.

Can You Respec Your Character in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, there is no way to respec your character in Hogwarts Legacy as of the time of this writing. There is also no way to refund Talent Points after you’ve spent them. That means that you’ll want to be very careful when spending Talent Points and try to think ahead a bit in order to ensure you don’t miss out on certain abilities.