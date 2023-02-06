Hogwarts Legacy Controversy Explained: Why Are People Boycotting the Game?

In 2018, Rowling liked a tweet that referred to transgender women as “men in dresses.” Not long after, Rowling’s representatives claimed she liked the tweet accidentally as the result of a “clumsy and middle-aged moment.” In 2019, though, Rowling tweeted her support of Maya Forstater, a Centre for Global Development researcher who lost her job after tweeting that she believed a person could not change their biological sex. As there was no doubt that Rowling intended to send that tweet, concerns regarding her beliefs, and the ways she expressed them, began to spread further at that time.

However, one of the most significant such statements made by Rowling occurred in 2020 when Rowling tweeted a criticism of a Devex.com article that used the phrase “people who menstruate.” Despite immediate public backlash, Rowling continued to defend her statements, though she did respond to certain accusations regarding the harmful nature of her views with a tweet that read “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

Not long after, Rowling published a 3,000+ word essay that included her “Five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.” That essay (along with Rowling’s earlier tweets) caused many of Rowling’s fans and colleagues (as well as a number of organizations) to publicly denounce the author, her views, and her works.

For instance, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe published a statement on the Trevor Project website (a nonprofit organization that works to prevent suicide attempts in the LGBTQ community) expressing his support for the transgender community. At the time, he noted that “certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.” Fellow Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have issued statements that express their disagreement with Rowling’s views but do not necessarily target the author directly.

One of the most important responses to Rowling’s essay came from Mermaids, a trans children’s advocacy group based out of the U.K. In a post, the group stated, “We do not consider it a crime for women to express concern. We do however consider it abusive and damaging when people conflate trans women with male sexual predators, impute sexual criminality to trans identities, suggest that support of a trans child is parental homophobia and misogyny, and share uncorroborated and inaccurate information which severely damages the lives of trans and non-binary people.” The group then asked Rowling to “meet with transgender young people and listen to them with an open mind and an open heart.” To the best of our knowledge, that meeting never occurred.

In recent years, Rowling has expressed her controversial views much more frequently. She began to identify herself as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) and has participated in so-called “TERF events” designed to question and challenge LGBTQ rights. Rowling has also publicly given various levels of support to anti-trans figures such as Magdalen Berns, Maya Forstater, Caroline Farrow, and Lisa Littman.