The Biggest New Games of 2023

2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the most surprising Star Wars adaptations of the last decade. Partially modeled after the design of the Dark Souls series, Fallen Order was a challenging, mature, and deep action game that featured some truly compelling pulls from the depths of Star Wars‘ lore.

Set five years after the events of the first game, Survivor continues the adventures of Jedi Cal Kestis as he continues to evade the Empire while balancing the need to survive against his responsibilities. All eyes are on Survivor, and it’s looking like it might live up to some considerable expectations.

Street Fighter 6

Release Date: TBA (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows)

Street Fighter V debuted six years ago to a mostly mixed reception. Over those years, though, Capcom updated that sequel in ways that showed how great a modern Street Fighter game could be. Now, they look to restore the franchise to its full former glory with Street Fighter 6.

While Street Fighter 6 looks to please the fighting franchise’s most hardcore fans, it’s the game’s new accessibility features and action-adventure world exploration elements that make it so intriguing. Can Capcom do the almost impossible and make a Street Fighter game that appeals to new players and veterans alike?

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Release Date: TBA (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows)

Ignore the long title and simply know that these are the remasters of the first two Suikoden games that you’ve been waiting for. For those who don’t know, that means that these are remasters of two of the greatest RPGs ever made.

The Suikoden games weren’t entirely appreciated in their day, which means that many people never got to play them or share their experiences with others. These remasters should offer gamers everywhere the chance to see why these titles set a standard for genre greatness that many fans feel even the best RPGs can’t quite match.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Release Date: TBA (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/Series S)

It’s been a long, hard road for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The somewhat unlikely sequel to a beloved cult classic has faced numerous delays and various production issues that have cast its once-bright prospects into the very shadows its characters dwell in.

Yet, there are reasons to hope that Bloodlines 2 might just end up offering the kind of vampire RPG experience that millions have been waiting for. The skeleton of this project’s success is certainly there, though it remains to be seen whether this game’s biggest ideas will end up being more than an albatross.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Release Date: TBA (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows)

While there are arguably a few too many Warhammer games out there, the fact of the matter is that many of them are actually quite good. That’s especially true of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine; a hack-and-slash adventure game that fell somewhere between Gears of War and old-school God of War in terms of style and substance.

Based on what we know, this sequel will retain all of those qualities while improving upon a few of the original game’s notably rough edges. If it all comes together, this series could go from “surprisingly good” to “legitimately great” while offering the best pure action experience of 2023.

Wild Hearts

Release Date: February 17 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows)

It’s always been a little surprising that the rapidly growing Monster Hunter franchise hasn’t inspired more copycats. While it’s not easy to make a great Monster Hunter-style game, you’d think that more studios would at least take a stab at the concept.

If nothing else, Wild Hearts looks like it could be that game. Seemingly built around some of Monster Hunter’s key gameplay aspects, Wild Hearts may even be able to refine some of Monster Hunter’s jankier legacy elements and offer those who’ve never been able to get into that series because of them a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release Date: March 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5)

For decades, developer Team Ninja has been one of the premiere names in action gaming. Now, the studio behind Ninja Gaiden and Nioh returns with one of their most ambitious titles yet.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty looks to evolve the “Soulslike” gameplay concepts that Team Ninja experimented with in Nioh. While Wo Long will feature many of that emerging genre’s design trademarks, its fast-paced action and historical mythology visual design elements play to the strengths of the game’s almost unimpeachable developers. This could easily end up being the most exciting new property of 2023.