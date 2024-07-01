Best Online Slots in 2024: Top 10 Slot Sites with Cool Graphics & Huge Payouts
Looking for the best online slots in 2024? Follow our guide to spin the reels of the top-notch slot games and score generous bonuses!
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
Spoiled for choice? No other casino game fan can say the same except for slot lovers. That’s because the list of the best online slots is practically endless!
High RTPs, great visuals, and exciting bonus rounds – that’s everything players are looking for in their favorite slot machines.
Lucky for you, we’ve found options that check all of these boxes. Golden Buffalo available to play at Slots.lv is a perfect example thanks to its fantastic features.
But! The fun does not stop there. We’ve prepared a full list of the top 10 picks that might redefine your definition of online slot casinos and games.
Let’s have a look.
Best Online Slots
- Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv
- Lucky Lady Emerald at Ignition
- Aztec’s Millions at Lucky Red Casino
- Ancient Gods at Raging Bull Slots
- Super Golden Dragon Inferno at Super Slots
- Diamond of Jungle at Wild Casino
- Temple of Athena at Cafe Casino
- Wish Granted at Highroller Casino
- Mechanical Clover at BitStarz
- Alien Fruits at Bovada
The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Spoiler Alert: Not all slots are created equal. Some slot games offer way more excitement (and chances to win big) than others. That’s why picking the right game matters. Here’s the lowdown on the best real money slots online you should be spinning.
1. Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv – Best Online Slot Game Overall
- RTP: 97.04%
- Theme: Wild West, animals
- Maximum Win: 3,125x your stake
- Where to Play: Slots.lv
- Bonus: $3,000 bonus + 30 free spins
Golden Buffalo is a popular title released by Qora that transports players into the Wild West and has fantastic bonus features.
This medium-volatility online slot game offers decent winning potential. To trigger the free spins round, you need to land 3+ Scatter symbols on the reels. The more Scatters you get – the more free spins you unlock.
The free spins bonus round of this high-RTP slot game is when you get a chance to land multipliers that will boost your winnings even further. That 3,125x jackpot isn’t just for show, so keep your eyes peeled for those Scatters.
>> Play Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv
2. Lucky Lady Emerald at Ignition – Best Online Slot for Beginners
- RTP: N/A
- Theme: Irish
- Maximum Win: 4,684x your stake
- Where to Play: Ignition
- Bonus: $3,000 welcome pack (Bonus code: IGWPCB150)
Lucky Lady Emerald promises a magical slot experience with classic charm and great bonus features. It comes with medium volatility so it’s a perfect fit for those who are not super risky and would love to get balanced rewards.
As the title implies, the game comes with Lucky Lady, who is basically a mystical godmother boosting your payouts.
The bonus round, which will give you 15 free spins with a 3x multiplier, will be triggered if you land at least three Green Heart Scatters. Since this online slot machine has unlimited retriggers, you can score up to 4,684x your stake.
>> Play Lucky Lady Emerald at Ignition
3. Aztec’s Millions at Lucky Red Casino – Best Progressive Jackpot Slot
- RTP: 95%
- Theme: Aztec Empire
- Maximum Win: 5,000x your stake
- Where to Play: Lucky Red Casino
- Bonus: 400% match up to $4,000 (Bonus code: LUCKYRED400)
Aztec’s Millions offers the classic slot feel with the chance to hit a huge progressive jackpot. To snag it, you’ll need to max out your bet ($5 per spin) and land 5 Aztec King symbols across a payline.
Playing this progressive jackpot slot also gives you a chance at smaller payouts along the way. If you land at least 3 Aztec Idols, they will trigger free spins with multipliers up to 150x to boost your spin winnings.
>> Play Aztec’s Millions at Lucky Red Casino
4. Ancient Gods at Raging Bull Slots – Best 5-Reel Online Slot Game
- RTP: 96%
- Theme: Chinese mythology
- Maximum Win: 2,500x your stake
- Where to Play: Raging Bull Slots
- Bonus: $2,500 pack and 50 spins (Bonus code: SMART250)
RTG’s Ancient Gods is another popular release for those who are into 5-reel slots. The gameplay comes alive with vibrant colors and detailed symbols of mythical creatures.
To unlock your way to the riches, you need to land the Center Dragon or Golden Medallion symbols which serve as Wilds and Scatters. 3 Golden Medallions trigger the free spins feature, granting 5 free games and revealing the game’s generous side.
This feature is expandable – more medallions or Wilds mean additional spins and more prizes. For instance, if you land 4 medallions, all wins in free spins will be doubled, while with 5 of them, your wins will be tripled.
5. Super Golden Dragon Inferno at Super Slots – Best Bonus-Buy Online Slot Game
- RTP: 96.43%
- Theme: Chinese mythology
- Maximum Win: 2,916x your stake
- Where to Play: Super Slots
- Bonus: $6,000 welcome pack (Bonus codes: SS250; SS100)
Super Golden Dragon Inferno was released by Betsoft and offers exciting features like a max payout of 2,916x your stake, plus a special Hold & Win mini-game.
It can unlock one of 4 jackpots including Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand – the latter gives you the chance to win 2,000x your initial bet.
Another reason why you might enjoy this game is the bonus-buy feature. It lets you purchase bonus rounds manually – all you have to do is pay 100x the bet.
>> Play Super Golden Dragon Inferno at Super Slots
Best Online Slot Sites
Skip the hassle of signing up at every slot casino because we’ve done the research for you. All you need to do now is read our reviews and find the best online slot sites for real money wins. Get the inside scoop on what they offer below.
1. Slots.lv – Best Online Slots Casino Overall
Pros:
- $3,000 bonus and 30 free spins
- 470+ online slot machines
- MySlots Rewards program
- 1-hour withdrawals
- Login not required to play free slots
Cons:
- Not a lot of ongoing promos
- Could use more filtering options for games
Slots.lv – the name says it all, right? They’re the real deal, with a loyal fan base built since their online gambling platform was launched in 2013. You know your money’s safe here and there are a ton of awesome real money slots to play.
Slots Selection: 5/5
Slots.lv has teamed up with top game providers on the market, including Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Genesis Gaming. That’s why you get a huge selection of over 470 slot machine games.
This real money online casino offers classic slots, popular modern slots, and even slots with progressive jackpots. If you want to test them out first before playing for real money, most of the titles are available in practice mode (no login required).
Do you sometimes get bored with slot machines? No problem, bud. They also have high-quality table games like blackjack, roulette, online poker, and even specialty games like bingo.
Bonuses to Play Online Slots: 4.9/5
Slots.lv rewards their crypto players with a casino bonus of up to $3,000 and 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.
If you prefer depositing funds with your card, you still get a sweet offer of up to $2,000 and 20 free spins on the same slot game.
Now, that’s just the start because, with their MySlots Rewards program, you can earn extra points for playing your favorite online casino games. You can use them to improve your player level and unlock exclusive cash prizes.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
This online casino takes cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. If you like using your credit card, Visa and Mastercard are also accepted. You can even use a direct bank wire transfer.
To start playing, you need to make a qualifying payment of $20 or more.
Depending on your chosen payment methods, you can receive your casino winnings as soon as in an hour, or several business days.
>> Get a $3,000 bonus and 30 spins [Slots.lv]
2. Ignition – Best Slots Site for Bonus-Buy Slot Machines
Pros:
- Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
- 250+ online slots to play
- Great variety of bonus buy slots
- Earn loyalty points (Ignition Miles)
- Same-day payouts
Cons:
- Not all games are available on smartphones
- Doesn’t accept e-wallets
Ignition is all about ensuring you get an exciting online gaming experience. The bonus-buy online casino slots are where it’s at. If you’re the type who likes instant action, these slot games let you pay to jump straight into the bonus rounds for those huge win potential moments.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
So yes, Ignition seriously delivers for bonus-buy slot game players. They’ve got a ton of titles where you can purchase your way into those fantastic bonus features. Some of the popular options are Lucky Lady Emerald, Astro Cash, and Aztec Clusters.
But don’t worry; they also have a massive selection of traditional slots, from those classic fruit machines to the latest releases. If you get that itch to hit a life-changing jackpot, progressive slots are where the really big money hides.
For a change of pace, Ignition also offers diverse options, including blackjack, live dealers, and even virtual sports betting.
Bonuses to Play Online Slots: 4.85/5
Ignition goes big on bonuses, especially for crypto players. New casino players can snag a sweet welcome bonus worth up to $3,000 – split between casino and poker bonuses.
Want to use your credit card instead? No worries; you can still claim up to $2,000 in deposit bonuses.
Like Slots.lv, Ignition also provides the Ignition Miles program (loyalty points) which helps you rack up extra perks and bonuses.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
Ignition keeps things simple and convenient. You can use your credit card (Visa, Mastercard), cryptocurrencies, and even MatchPay (which allows you to use e-wallets like PayPal). Deposits and withdrawals should be at least $20.
Crypto is the way to go if you want to cash out your winnings in an average of 24 hours, or even faster than that.
3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Online Slots Site for Jackpots
Pros:
- $4,000 bonus + $75 free chip
- Biggest progressive jackpot slots
- Flawless instant-play feature
- Has toll-free phone support
- 10+ convenient payment options
Cons:
- Could improve website design
- Limited selection of other casino games
Lucky Red’s graphics might be old-school, but their progressive slots are where the real action is. Their casino games are certified by iTechLabs, so you can definitely trust them with your funds.
Slots Selection: 4.8/5
This online casino keeps it simple with a solid selection of 260+ real money online slots – all instant play, so no need for downloads. But the real stars are those progressive jackpot slots with huge potential wins.
You can easily explore them under the progressive jackpot category and find favorites like Aztec’s Millions, Megasaur, and Spirit of the Inca.
If you ever feel like playing progressive jackpot slots hurts your bankroll, Lucky Red’s got some keno and bingo games to enjoy.
Bonuses to Play Online Slots: 4.8/5
Lucky Red welcomes new players with a 400% slots bonus of up to $4,000.
Simply use the bonus code “LUCKYRED400” to enjoy this offer. The bonus money can be used on slots, keno, and scratch cards.
Crypto players get it even better since they can claim an extra $75 free chip to use on casino games. To receive it, you need to contact the customer support team.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
At this online slot casino, you’re free to use credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex) or choose from popular cryptos like Bitcoin.
Withdrawals via bank transfer or check can be slow, so it’s best to stick with Bitcoin (processed on the same day). Minimum payout limits range from $50 to $5000, so make sure to choose the one according to your budget.
>> Unlock a $4,000 welcome pack [Lucky Red Casino]
4. Raging Bull Slots – Best Online Slot Site for Bonuses
Pros:
- $2,500 bonus + 50 free spins
- Over 250 casino games
- Supports practice mode
- Weekly and monthly insurance
- Daily free spins
Cons:
- Could have more filtering options
- Only supports the dark mode
Buckle up, bonus hunters, because Raging Bull Slots is about to turbocharge your bankroll. This is our top pick for casino players who are always after scoring hefty bonuses that could extend their gameplay and boost their chances of winning.
Slots Selection: 4.7/5
At Raging Bull, slot fans are in for a treat with a wide range of games waiting to be spun. Our favorites include Merlin’s Riches and Divas of Darkness, along with Ancient Gods.
We liked that the site supports practice play for those who are not ready to make real money bets just yet.
Raging Bull hasn’t forgotten lovers of classic casino games. There are plenty of blackjack and roulette varieties to keep things spicy, including both American and European roulette.
Bonuses to Play Online Slots: 4.8/5
At Raging Bull, newcomers get a sweet deal right off the bat. Drop in $30, punch in the code SMART250, and boom – you’ve got yourself up to $2,500 and 50 extra spins.
And it doesn’t stop with the welcome mat. Stick around, and you’ll see plenty of VIP rewards, like up to 45% cashback every week. You can also get 14 free spins daily that are eligible for different, pre-selected slot machines.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
It’s easy to move your money around here. Raging Bull Slots offers Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.
Want to play? You just need $20 to get started. Ready to take your winnings? You can cash out anywhere from $100 up to $2,500 a week. Oh, and just so you know, some withdrawals might have a tiny fee attached, so make sure you check these details beforehand.
>> Enjoy a $2,500 bonus and 50 spins [Raging Bull Slots]
5. Super Slots – Best Online Slot Games Variety
Pros:
- Up to $6,000 deposit bonuses
- 10% weekly rebate
- 660+ online slot games
- Over 20 secure payment options
- Up to $100,000 crypto withdrawals
Cons:
- Fees on some fiat payments
- Could have more filtering options for slots
If endless online slot thrills are what you crave, Super Slots is where you should go. This top online casino boasts a huge variety of slot games and a solid reputation. It has been in the online gambling industry since 2020.
Slots Selection: 4.9/5
Super Slots lives up to its name with a mind-blowing collection of slots from many popular providers, like Betsoft.
You’ll find everything here, including classic fruit machines and modern video slots. Some of our favorite titles include Trinity Reels, Diamond of Jungle, and Eagle Gold.
Since we’re talking about options, we might as well disclose that they don’t just offer high-quality online slots. They also have fantastic table games and live dealers with up to $50,000 betting limits.
Bonuses to Play Online Slots: 4.5/5
Super Slots welcomes new players with a generous bonus of up to $6,000. That’s perfect for exploring the casino’s extensive game library, which includes many slot games.
Be sure to use the code “SS250” for a 250% bonus on your first deposit, and “SS100” to get a 100% bonus on your next five deposits. If your first payment exceeds $100, you can also receive 100 free spins on the preselected slot game.
There’s also a 10% weekly rebate offer. It feels refreshing to grab, especially when you’ve had a bad week.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Super Slots offers plenty of ways to deposit money into your casino account, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and even Money Orders (if you’re into that).
Crypto players will like it here since they support plenty of altcoins (15, to be exact).
The minimum deposit is set at $10. Bitcoin allows you to withdraw up to $100,000 which is the highest amount among our top picks. Payouts are processed in 1-7 business days, depending on your chosen withdrawal method.
>> Redeem up to a $6,000 bonus [Super Slots]
How We Ranked the Best Slot Sites Online
Online Slots Selection
It’s all about options. The best slots sites work with reputable game developers. And, of course, when it comes to variety, the more, the merrier.
Only the best slots casinos can give you options on classic slot machines, the latest titles, fun themes, and sweet jackpots. It’s also a plus if they make it easier for you to find your favorite titles or have other games except for slots – like poker or online bingo.
Online Slots Bonuses and Promotions
The best online slot casinos are always ready to give your bankroll a boost. However, we made sure that we didn’t just focus on the bonus amount you could get. We also checked the fine print and looked for terms that actually give players a fair shot at cashing out those winnings.
Payment Methods
Nobody wants a headache, so they can focus on enjoying online slots for real money. That’s why we made sure that our top picks support a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, vouchers, and digital wallets.
We have used the same ranking criteria to list the best Canadian online casinos.
Bonuses to Use on the Best Online Slot Games
- Slots.lv: $3,000 welcome bonus and 30 free spins
- Ignition: A combined 300% match up to $3,000
- Lucky Red Casino: $4,000 sign-up offer and $75 free chip
- Raging Bull Slots Casino: Up to $2,500 and 50 free spins
- Super Slots: 6-tier $6,000 deposit bonus
Types of Real Money Online Slot Games
If you want to level up your slot game, exploring different types is the key. But don’t worry; it’s not rocket science. Let’s have a closer look at them.
Three-Reel Online Slots
These slot games are a delightful trip down memory lane for casino veterans. With just three reels and a limited number of symbols (classic fruits, diamonds, and bars), they offer a refreshingly straightforward gameplay experience.
Five-Reel Slot Machines
Five reels are the industry standard for a reason. They offer the perfect balance between classic slots’ simplicity and modern features. The extra reels allow for more symbols and winning combinations.
Video Slots
Video slots boast dynamic storylines, themed symbols, and engaging animations that bring the game to life.
Don’t get confused, because video slots can also be categorized under the classic genre. They could also have five reels or more. It’s more about the overall look and feel of this type of slot game.
3D Online Slots
3D slots utilize advanced graphics and effects to create a visually stunning experience that goes beyond the screen. When you play 3D slots, their symbols appear to leap off the reels, and the reels themselves may have a 3D depth.
Progressive Slots
Progressive slots are all about the potential for life-changing wins. A portion of every bet from all players across a network contributes to a massive jackpot that keeps growing until someone hits it lucky.
Branded Online Slots
For this type of slot game, you can enjoy the reels with your favorite pop characters. Branded slots leverage popular movies, TV shows, or musical acts, so they incorporate familiar themes, soundtracks, and even video clips into the gameplay.
Best Online Slots – FAQ Guide
What is the Best Online Slot Game?
According to our research, the best online slot game is Golden Buffalo. This game offers great potential with its free spins bonus round, multipliers, and 97.04% RTP. You can play it at our top pick, Slots.lv.
Can I Play Slots Online on My Mobile Device?
Yes, you can play slot games on your mobile device. Most online casinos today are designed to work perfectly on your phone or tablet. Whether you prefer downloading casino apps or playing online slots straight in your mobile browser, you can enjoy slots anywhere, anytime.
Can I Win Real Money Playing Slot Machines Online?
Yes, you can win real money by playing slots online. The best online casinos offer slots with real cash payouts. Just make sure you’re not playing at social casinos that come with free games with no real money bets.
Can I Play Slots for Free?
Yes, you can play free online slots. Most online casinos offer demo versions of their games, letting you try them out risk-free. It’s a great way to learn the ropes, discover the newest releases, or just have fun without spending any cash.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Slots Sites
Are you ready to test your luck at some awesome online slots? Well, playing for real money is the easy part, but hey, you’ve got to sign up first, right? Don’t worry; the process is straightforward.
For more information, follow our step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Choose an Online Slots Site
- Once again, have a look at our top 10 list
- Choose your favorite
- Or visit Slots.lv, our top pick
Step 2: Create a New Account
- Find the Join button
- Complete the form with your name, email, etc.
- Create a password you won’t forget
- Click Register to proceed
Step 3: Verify Your Account
- Visit your email inbox
- Look for a message from a casino site
- Follow the confirmation link to verify your account
Step 4: Make Your First Deposit
- Log into your new account
- Choose your deposit method when the pop-up appears
- Enter your payment information
- Make a qualifying deposit to grab a welcome package
Step 5: Start Playing Online Slots
- Go to the Casino lobby
- Visit the Slots category
- Choose the title you’d love to play
- Adjust your bet and start spinning!
Tips and Tricks for Playing the Best Slots Online
Sure, slots are all about luck, but you can still play smarter. Whether you’re a seasoned slots shark or just dipping your toes in, there are ways to make the most of your real money spins. Here are some great tips for playing slots that make a difference:
Forget Jackpot Obsession (for Now): We know those huge progressive jackpots are tempting. But remember, lower volatility slots usually have better payout rates overall. Start by building your bankroll on those, then take a shot at the big prize.
Embrace the Demo Mode: Many are quick to ignore playing free slots online. We get it; where’s the thrill in that, right? The demo mode of slot machines is risk-free. It’s a great way for you to understand how a slot machine works and its pay lines.
Limit Your Gameplay: Online slots are supposed to be fun, so don’t get too caught up in winning. Set a budget you can afford, take breaks, and know when to stop. Separate your gaming budget and don’t mix it up with your savings.
We’ve listed more expert tips in our guide to the best online pokies sites in Australia.
So, What are the Best Online Slot Games?
Okay, drumroll, please… Our top pick for the ultimate online slot experience is Golden Buffalo available to play at Slots.lv.
It hits the jackpot with a great variety of slot machines, up to a $3,000 bonus plus 30 spins, and quick, hassle-free crypto withdrawals.
Whichever online casino you choose, always gamble responsibly and let those reels bring on the good times.
IMPORTANT:
Gambling can be addictive. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, then we strongly advise calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with a certified advisor. All gambling sites are 21+ only.
Some of the sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Please, visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.